Sources: Misfits complete VALORANT roster with kxtieoh, Zoe

Misfits has finalized its VALORANT roster with kxtieoh and Zoe Servais, multiple sources have told Dot Esports.

Misfits are coming off of a disappointing finish in the North American VALORANT Champions Tour Game Changers Series One event, where they were unable to qualify for the main event after suffering losses to Dignitas and VersionX. Subsequently, Misfits released Luna “Lunafox” Ryan. Additionally, Madelynn “Mady” Saye announced via Twitter that she is pursuing full-time content creation, and Chloe Wong is not part of the previously-reported roster.

On April 30, Dot Esports reported that Misfits was set to add young gun florescent to its roster. To build around the up-and-comer, Misfits has added kxtieoh and Zoe.

Kxtieoh has recently played with AIMPUNCH in NA VCT Game Changers Series One, where they fell to TSM X and Misfits. Primarily a Sova player, she has posted a 1.13 K:D and a 141.4 ADR over the past two months, according to VLR.gg.

Zoe is known for her time in TSM X and Polaris. During her time with Polaris, they managed to accumulate numerous podium finishes and were widely regarded as the best free-agent team in the scene. Although they were unable to find a home and went their separate ways in March 2022. Zoe has played a variety of different agents in the past two months, providing an amazing level of flexibility to the roster.

With these additions, Misfits will aim to capture the trophy at the next Game Changers event, which kicks off on June 30. They will have to do it without florescent due to her age, though, and a sub for her has not been decided as of writing.