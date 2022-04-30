Sources: Misfits set to sign florescent to its VALORANT roster

Misfits is set to add up-and-comer florescent to its VALORANT roster, multiple sources told Dot Esports.

Misfits entered VALORANT in late February with the signing of the 24Haven roster, which consisted of Presley “Slandy” Anderson, Vernina Gozum, Chloe Wong, Luna “LunaFox” Ryan, and Mady. They debuted for Misfits in the North American VALORANT Champions Tour Game Changers Series One. They finished the open qualifier Swiss stage with a 3-2 record with victories over NMG Celeste, Team Mystic Venus, and Team Kittenz. These three wins were enough to punch their ticket to the closed qualifier.

In the closed qualifier, they fell 0-2 to Dignitas and VersionX, ending their chances at the playoffs. Following their elimination from NA GC Series One, the organization released Lunafox and said it would be trialing players for other roles as well. The team will be moving forward without Chloe, multiple sources told Dot Esports. Mady also won’t be a part of the team in the future and will pursue content creation full-time.

After concluding our VCT Game Changers run, we have an update on Misfits Black and the future plans for our VALORANT squad: pic.twitter.com/zHMPgu7y4i — Misfits Gaming (@MisfitsGG) April 8, 2022

Florescent is one of the most popular prospects in the Game Changers scene. At only 15 years of age, she has quickly established herself as a top-tier duelist. Although due to her age, she will be ineligible to compete in VCT NA GC Series Two, which kicks off on June 30. With the addition of florescent, the team will look to build around the star-studded duelist. Florescent will make her VCT debut at the beginning of October when NA GC Series Three begins.

