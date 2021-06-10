The best in the business.

It’s official, Sentinels are the best team in VALORANT—for now.

The North American goliaths made the perfect run at VALORANT’s first international LAN event in Iceland, Reykjavik on May 24, finishing the tournament as the untested, undefeated winners.

The team combined their mechanical prowess, learned from years of competing in Counter-Strike, with tactical decision-making and level-headed strategy to succeed on the big stage.

The addition of Tyson “TenZ” Ngo, who joined the team as a stand-in prior to the event and has now been officially acquired for a reported seven-figure buyout, has been crucial to Sentinels’ road to VCT Champions—the game’s end-of-year world championship. But in-game leader Shahzeb “ShahZaM” Khan, Jared “zombs” Gitlin, Michael “dapr” Gulino, and Hunter “SicK” Mims have been just as vital over the course of the last year.

Here are the settings, keybinds, and crosshairs for all five players in Sentinels.

Tenz

Photo via Riot Games

Mouse settings

DPI 800 In-game Sensitivity 0.485 eDPI 388 Scoped Sensitivity 1 Polling Rate 1000 Windows Sensitivity 6 Endgame Gear XM1R

Crosshair settings

Color Cyan Inner Lines 1 / 4 / 2 / 2 Outlines Off Outer Lines 0 / 0 / 0 / 0 Center Dot Off Fade / Movement / Firing Error Off / Off / Off

Key bindings

Crouch Left Ctrl Walk Left Shift Jump Mouse Wheel Down Ability 1 Mouse 4 Ability 2 Mouse 5 Ability 3 C Utlimate Ability F HyperX Alloy Origins Core

Video settings

Material Quality Low Anti-Aliasing None Detail Quality Low Anisotropic Filtering 1x Texture Quality Low Improve Clarity Off UI Quality Low Bloom Off Vignette Off Distortion Off Vsync Off First Person Shadows Off Asus GeForce RTX 3090

Map settings

Rotate Rotate / Based on Side Keep Player Centered On Minimap Size 1.2 Minimap Zoom 0.8 Minimap Vision Cones On Show Map Region Names Always

ShahZaM

Photo via Riot Games

Mouse settings

DPI 400 In-game Sensitivity 053 eDPI 212 Scoped Sensitivity 1 Polling Rate 1000 Windows Sensitivity 6 Logitech G703 HERO

Crosshair settings

Color Green Inner Lines 1 / 5 / 2 / 3 Outlines On /0.5 / 1 Outer Lines 0 / 0 / 0 / 0 Center Dot Off Fade / Movement / Firing Error Off / Off / Off

Key bindings

Crouch Left Ctrl Walk Left Shift Jump Mouse Wheel Down Ability 1 E Ability 2 Q Ability 3 C Utlimate Ability X KBD8X MKII Custom

Video settings

Material Quality Low Anti-Aliasing None Detail Quality Low Anisotropic Filtering 1x Texture Quality Low Improve Clarity In UI Quality Medium Bloom Off Vignette Off Distortion Off Vsync Off First Person Shadows Off MSI GeForce RTX 2080 TI TRIO

Map settings

Rotate Rotate / Based on Side Keep Player Centered Off Minimap Size 1.2 Minimap Zoom 0.9 Minimap Vision Cones On Show Map Region Names Never

Zombs

Photo via Riot Games

Mouse settings

DPI 400 In-game Sensitivity 0.54 eDPI 216 Scoped Sensitivity 1 Polling Rate 1000 Windows Sensitivity 6 Logitech G900

Crosshair settings

Color Green Inner Lines 1 / 4 / 2 / 2 Outlines Off Outer Lines 0 / 0 / 0 / 0 Center Dot Off Fade / Movement / Firing Error Off / Off / Off

Key bindings

Crouch Left Ctrl Walk Left Shift Jump Mouse Wheel Down Ability 1 E Ability 2 QC Ability 3 C Utlimate Ability X Ducky One 2 Mini

Video settings

Material Quality Low Anti-Aliasing None Detail Quality Low Anisotropic Filtering 1x Texture Quality Low Improve Clarity Off UI Quality Low Bloom Off Vignette Off Distortion Off Vsync Off First Person Shadows Off Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 TI

Map settings

Rotate Rotate / Based on Side Keep Player Centered Off Minimap Size 1.1 Minimap Zoom 0.9 Minimap Vision Cones On Show Map Region Names Always

Dapr

Photo via Riot Games

Mouse settings

DPI 400 In-game Sensitivity 0.66 eDPI 264 Scoped Sensitivity 1 Polling Rate 1000 Windows Sensitivity 6 Logitech G PRO Wireless

Crosshair settings

Color Green Inner Lines 1 / 3 / 2 / 5 Outlines On / 1 / 1 Outer Lines 0 / 0 / 0 / 0 Center Dot Off Fade / Movement / Firing Error Off / Off / Off

Key bindings

Crouch Left Ctrl Walk Left Shift Jump Space Bar Ability 1 V Ability 2 3 Ability 3 C Utlimate Ability X HyperX Alloy FPS PRO

Video settings

Material Quality Low Anti-Aliasing None Detail Quality Low Anisotropic Filtering 1x Texture Quality Low Improve Clarity Off UI Quality Low Bloom Off Vignette Off Distortion Off Vsync Off First Person Shadows Off Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 TI

Map settings

Rotate Rotate / Based on Side Keep Player Centered Off Minimap Size 1.1 Minimap Zoom 0.9 Minimap Vision Cones On Show Map Region Names Always

SicK

Photo via Riot Games

Mouse settings

DPI 800 In-game Sensitivity 0.235 eDPI 188 Scoped Sensitivity 1 Polling Rate 1000 Windows Sensitivity 6 Logitech G900

Crosshair settings

Color Green Inner Lines 1 / 3 / 2 / 5 Outlines On / 1 / 1 Outer Lines 0.379 / 2 / 0 / 10 Center Dot Off Fade / Movement / Firing Error Off / Off / Off

Key bindings

Crouch Left Ctrl Walk Left Shift Jump Space Bar Ability 1 E Ability 2 Mouse 54 Ability 3 C Utlimate Ability X HyperX Alloy FPS PRO

Video settings

Material Quality Low Anti-Aliasing None Detail Quality Low Anisotropic Filtering 1x Texture Quality Low Improve Clarity Off UI Quality Low Bloom Off Vignette Off Distortion Off Vsync Off First Person Shadows Off MSI GeForce RTX 2080 TI TRIO

Map settings

Rotate Rotate / Based on Side Keep Player Centered Off Minimap Size 1.1 Minimap Zoom 0.9 Minimap Vision Cones On Show Map Region Names Always

