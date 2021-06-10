It’s official, Sentinels are the best team in VALORANT—for now.
The North American goliaths made the perfect run at VALORANT’s first international LAN event in Iceland, Reykjavik on May 24, finishing the tournament as the untested, undefeated winners.
The team combined their mechanical prowess, learned from years of competing in Counter-Strike, with tactical decision-making and level-headed strategy to succeed on the big stage.
The addition of Tyson “TenZ” Ngo, who joined the team as a stand-in prior to the event and has now been officially acquired for a reported seven-figure buyout, has been crucial to Sentinels’ road to VCT Champions—the game’s end-of-year world championship. But in-game leader Shahzeb “ShahZaM” Khan, Jared “zombs” Gitlin, Michael “dapr” Gulino, and Hunter “SicK” Mims have been just as vital over the course of the last year.
Here are the settings, keybinds, and crosshairs for all five players in Sentinels.
Tenz
Mouse settings
DPI
800
In-game Sensitivity
0.485
eDPI
388
Scoped Sensitivity
1
Polling Rate
1000
Windows Sensitivity
6
Endgame Gear XM1R
Crosshair settings
Color
Cyan
Inner Lines
1 / 4 / 2 / 2
Outlines
Off
Outer Lines
0 / 0 / 0 / 0
Center Dot
Off
Fade / Movement / Firing Error
Off / Off / Off
Key bindings
Crouch
Left Ctrl
Walk
Left Shift
Jump
Mouse Wheel Down
Ability 1
Mouse 4
Ability 2
Mouse 5
Ability 3
C
Utlimate Ability
F
HyperX Alloy Origins Core
Video settings
Material Quality
Low
Anti-Aliasing
None
Detail Quality
Low
AnisotropicFiltering
1x
Texture Quality
Low
Improve Clarity
Off
UI Quality
Low
Bloom
Off
Vignette
Off
Distortion
Off
Vsync
Off
First Person Shadows
Off
Asus GeForce RTX 3090
Map settings
Rotate
Rotate / Based on Side
Keep Player Centered
On
Minimap Size
1.2
Minimap Zoom
0.8
Minimap Vision Cones
On
Show Map Region Names
Always
ShahZaM
Mouse settings
DPI
400
In-game Sensitivity
053
eDPI
212
Scoped Sensitivity
1
Polling Rate
1000
Windows Sensitivity
6
Logitech G703 HERO
Crosshair settings
Color
Green
Inner Lines
1 / 5 / 2 / 3
Outlines
On /0.5 / 1
Outer Lines
0 / 0 / 0 / 0
Center Dot
Off
Fade / Movement / Firing Error
Off / Off / Off
Key bindings
Crouch
Left Ctrl
Walk
Left Shift
Jump
Mouse Wheel Down
Ability 1
E
Ability 2
Q
Ability 3
C
Utlimate Ability
X
KBD8X MKII Custom
Video settings
Material Quality
Low
Anti-Aliasing
None
Detail Quality
Low
AnisotropicFiltering
1x
Texture Quality
Low
Improve Clarity
In
UI Quality
Medium
Bloom
Off
Vignette
Off
Distortion
Off
Vsync
Off
First Person Shadows
Off
MSI GeForce RTX 2080 TI TRIO
Map settings
Rotate
Rotate / Based on Side
Keep Player Centered
Off
Minimap Size
1.2
Minimap Zoom
0.9
Minimap Vision Cones
On
Show Map Region Names
Never
Zombs
Mouse settings
DPI
400
In-game Sensitivity
0.54
eDPI
216
Scoped Sensitivity
1
Polling Rate
1000
Windows Sensitivity
6
Logitech G900
Crosshair settings
Color
Green
Inner Lines
1 / 4 / 2 / 2
Outlines
Off
Outer Lines
0 / 0 / 0 / 0
Center Dot
Off
Fade / Movement / Firing Error
Off / Off / Off
Key bindings
Crouch
Left Ctrl
Walk
Left Shift
Jump
Mouse Wheel Down
Ability 1
E
Ability 2
QC
Ability 3
C
Utlimate Ability
X
Ducky One 2 Mini
Video settings
Material Quality
Low
Anti-Aliasing
None
Detail Quality
Low
AnisotropicFiltering
1x
Texture Quality
Low
Improve Clarity
Off
UI Quality
Low
Bloom
Off
Vignette
Off
Distortion
Off
Vsync
Off
First Person Shadows
Off
Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 TI
Map settings
Rotate
Rotate / Based on Side
Keep Player Centered
Off
Minimap Size
1.1
Minimap Zoom
0.9
Minimap Vision Cones
On
Show Map Region Names
Always
Dapr
Mouse settings
DPI
400
In-game Sensitivity
0.66
eDPI
264
Scoped Sensitivity
1
Polling Rate
1000
Windows Sensitivity
6
Logitech G PRO Wireless
Crosshair settings
Color
Green
Inner Lines
1 / 3 / 2 / 5
Outlines
On / 1 / 1
Outer Lines
0 / 0 / 0 / 0
Center Dot
Off
Fade / Movement / Firing Error
Off / Off / Off
Key bindings
Crouch
Left Ctrl
Walk
Left Shift
Jump
Space Bar
Ability 1
V
Ability 2
3
Ability 3
C
Utlimate Ability
X
HyperX Alloy FPS PRO
Video settings
Material Quality
Low
Anti-Aliasing
None
Detail Quality
Low
AnisotropicFiltering
1x
Texture Quality
Low
Improve Clarity
Off
UI Quality
Low
Bloom
Off
Vignette
Off
Distortion
Off
Vsync
Off
First Person Shadows
Off
Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 TI
Map settings
Rotate
Rotate / Based on Side
Keep Player Centered
Off
Minimap Size
1.1
Minimap Zoom
0.9
Minimap Vision Cones
On
Show Map Region Names
Always
SicK
Mouse settings
DPI
800
In-game Sensitivity
0.235
eDPI
188
Scoped Sensitivity
1
Polling Rate
1000
Windows Sensitivity
6
Logitech G900
Crosshair settings
Color
Green
Inner Lines
1 / 3 / 2 / 5
Outlines
On / 1 / 1
Outer Lines
0.379 / 2 / 0 / 10
Center Dot
Off
Fade / Movement / Firing Error
Off / Off / Off
Key bindings
Crouch
Left Ctrl
Walk
Left Shift
Jump
Space Bar
Ability 1
E
Ability 2
Mouse 54
Ability 3
C
Utlimate Ability
X
HyperX Alloy FPS PRO
Video settings
Material Quality
Low
Anti-Aliasing
None
Detail Quality
Low
AnisotropicFiltering
1x
Texture Quality
Low
Improve Clarity
Off
UI Quality
Low
Bloom
Off
Vignette
Off
Distortion
Off
Vsync
Off
First Person Shadows
Off
MSI GeForce RTX 2080 TI TRIO
Map settings
Rotate
Rotate / Based on Side
Keep Player Centered
Off
Minimap Size
1.1
Minimap Zoom
0.9
Minimap Vision Cones
On
Show Map Region Names
Always
