It’s official, Sentinels are the best team in VALORANT—for now.

The North American goliaths made the perfect run at VALORANT’s first international LAN event in Iceland, Reykjavik on May 24, finishing the tournament as the untested, undefeated winners.

The team combined their mechanical prowess, learned from years of competing in Counter-Strike, with tactical decision-making and level-headed strategy to succeed on the big stage. 

The addition of Tyson “TenZ” Ngo, who joined the team as a stand-in prior to the event and has now been officially acquired for a reported seven-figure buyout, has been crucial to Sentinels’ road to VCT Champions—the game’s end-of-year world championship. But in-game leader Shahzeb “ShahZaM” Khan, Jared “zombs” Gitlin, Michael “dapr” Gulino, and Hunter “SicK” Mims have been just as vital over the course of the last year.

Here are the settings, keybinds, and crosshairs for all five players in Sentinels.

Tenz

Mouse settings

DPI800In-game Sensitivity0.485
eDPI388Scoped Sensitivity1
Polling Rate1000Windows Sensitivity6
Endgame Gear XM1R

Crosshair settings

ColorCyanInner Lines1 / 4 / 2 / 2
OutlinesOffOuter Lines0 / 0 / 0 / 0
Center Dot OffFade / Movement / Firing ErrorOff / Off / Off

Key bindings

CrouchLeft Ctrl
WalkLeft Shift
JumpMouse Wheel Down
Ability 1Mouse 4
Ability 2Mouse 5
Ability 3C
Utlimate AbilityF
HyperX Alloy Origins Core

Video settings

Material QualityLowAnti-AliasingNone
Detail QualityLowAnisotropic Filtering1x
Texture QualityLowImprove ClarityOff
UI QualityLowBloomOff
VignetteOffDistortionOff
VsyncOffFirst Person ShadowsOff
Asus GeForce RTX 3090

Map settings

RotateRotate / Based on Side
Keep Player CenteredOn
Minimap Size1.2
Minimap Zoom0.8
Minimap Vision ConesOn
Show Map Region NamesAlways

ShahZaM

Mouse settings

DPI400In-game Sensitivity053
eDPI212Scoped Sensitivity1
Polling Rate1000Windows Sensitivity6
Logitech G703 HERO

Crosshair settings

ColorGreenInner Lines1 / 5 / 2 / 3
OutlinesOn /0.5 / 1Outer Lines0 / 0 / 0 / 0
Center Dot OffFade / Movement / Firing ErrorOff / Off / Off

Key bindings

CrouchLeft Ctrl
WalkLeft Shift
JumpMouse Wheel Down
Ability 1E
Ability 2Q
Ability 3C
Utlimate AbilityX
KBD8X MKII Custom

Video settings

Material QualityLowAnti-AliasingNone
Detail QualityLowAnisotropic Filtering1x
Texture QualityLowImprove ClarityIn
UI QualityMediumBloomOff
VignetteOffDistortionOff
VsyncOffFirst Person ShadowsOff
MSI GeForce RTX 2080 TI TRIO

Map settings

RotateRotate / Based on Side
Keep Player CenteredOff
Minimap Size1.2
Minimap Zoom0.9
Minimap Vision ConesOn
Show Map Region NamesNever

Zombs

Mouse settings

DPI400In-game Sensitivity0.54
eDPI216Scoped Sensitivity1
Polling Rate1000Windows Sensitivity6
Logitech G900

Crosshair settings

ColorGreenInner Lines1 / 4 / 2 / 2
OutlinesOffOuter Lines0 / 0 / 0 / 0
Center Dot OffFade / Movement / Firing ErrorOff / Off / Off

Key bindings

CrouchLeft Ctrl
WalkLeft Shift
JumpMouse Wheel Down
Ability 1E
Ability 2QC
Ability 3C
Utlimate AbilityX
Ducky One 2 Mini

Video settings

Material QualityLowAnti-AliasingNone
Detail QualityLowAnisotropic Filtering1x
Texture QualityLowImprove ClarityOff
UI QualityLowBloomOff
VignetteOffDistortionOff
VsyncOffFirst Person ShadowsOff
Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 TI

Map settings

RotateRotate / Based on Side
Keep Player CenteredOff
Minimap Size1.1
Minimap Zoom0.9
Minimap Vision ConesOn
Show Map Region NamesAlways

Dapr

Mouse settings

DPI400In-game Sensitivity0.66
eDPI264Scoped Sensitivity1
Polling Rate1000Windows Sensitivity6
Logitech G PRO Wireless

Crosshair settings

ColorGreenInner Lines1 / 3 / 2 / 5
OutlinesOn / 1 / 1Outer Lines0 / 0 / 0 / 0
Center Dot OffFade / Movement / Firing ErrorOff / Off / Off

Key bindings

CrouchLeft Ctrl
WalkLeft Shift
JumpSpace Bar
Ability 1V
Ability 23
Ability 3C
Utlimate AbilityX
HyperX Alloy FPS PRO

Video settings

Material QualityLowAnti-AliasingNone
Detail QualityLowAnisotropic Filtering1x
Texture QualityLowImprove ClarityOff
UI QualityLowBloomOff
VignetteOffDistortionOff
VsyncOffFirst Person ShadowsOff
Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 TI

Map settings

RotateRotate / Based on Side
Keep Player CenteredOff
Minimap Size1.1
Minimap Zoom0.9
Minimap Vision ConesOn
Show Map Region NamesAlways

SicK

Mouse settings

DPI800In-game Sensitivity0.235
eDPI188Scoped Sensitivity1
Polling Rate1000Windows Sensitivity6
Logitech G900

Crosshair settings

ColorGreenInner Lines1 / 3 / 2 / 5
OutlinesOn / 1 / 1Outer Lines0.379 / 2 / 0 / 10
Center Dot OffFade / Movement / Firing ErrorOff / Off / Off

Key bindings

CrouchLeft Ctrl
WalkLeft Shift
JumpSpace Bar
Ability 1E
Ability 2Mouse 54
Ability 3C
Utlimate AbilityX
HyperX Alloy FPS PRO

Video settings

Material QualityLowAnti-AliasingNone
Detail QualityLowAnisotropic Filtering1x
Texture QualityLowImprove ClarityOff
UI QualityLowBloomOff
VignetteOffDistortionOff
VsyncOffFirst Person ShadowsOff
MSI GeForce RTX 2080 TI TRIO

Map settings

RotateRotate / Based on Side
Keep Player CenteredOff
Minimap Size1.1
Minimap Zoom0.9
Minimap Vision ConesOn
Show Map Region NamesAlways

