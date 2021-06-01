Sentinels reportedly acquires TenZ in 7-figure buyout from Cloud9

Sentinels has acquired VALORANT star Tyson “TenZ” Ngo from Cloud9 in a deal worth around seven figures, according to a report by Kevin Hitt of The Esports Observer. The loan contract signed between C9 and Sentinels back in March included an option for Sentinels to buy out the contract, which the org has now reportedly exercised.

This reported buyout comes just days after Sentinels won the VCT Masters Two Reykjavik LAN event. At Reykjavik, TenZ put up unreal numbers for Sentinels, leading the entire field of players in both average combat score and kill-death ratio.

TenZ found his way onto the Sentinels roster in March when the team was forced to call in a substitute following the suspension of Jay "sinatraa" Won, who's still under contract with the org. TenZ had previously played competitively with C9 but voluntarily stepped back from competitive action to focus on content creation. Since joining Sentinels, the team has won NA Masters One, the NA Challengers Finals for Stage Two, and VCT Masters Two.

Throughout these victories, both TenZ and the other members of the Sentinels roster expressed their desires to keep playing together, putting pressure on both organizations to get a long-term deal done. After Sentinels' win in Iceland, C9 owner Jack Etienne tweeted out a GIF with the caption "money in the bank," expressing his happiness with TenZ's rise in value.

Etienne also commented on a Reddit thread with TEO's report. "Hey to give some context this deal was done before Iceland," Etienne said. "It was a dangerous deal for us as we knew we would soon face Sentinals in the Iceland Qualifiers, however it was important to Tyson to play and I wanted to make it happen for him. Best of luck to Tyson on Sentinals."

Sentinels seemingly confirmed the report with a simple tweet: "He's here to stay."

