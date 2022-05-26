Riot addresses Raze nerf in VALORANT, points to Blast Pack bug

The devs quickly solved the issue.

Image via Riot Games

Riot Games has introduced a hotfix to resolve issues that inadvertently shadow nerfed Raze that were caused by a movement speed bug surrounding Blast Pack and Showstopper. The devs have also solved a glitch that was causing the user interface to remain visible for players throughout matches.

The issues appeared following the introduction of VALORANT Patch 4.10 on May 26, which added quality-of-life features, adjustments to Haven, and more to the game.

Related: VALORANT Patch 4.10 adds consistent location for charge bars and agent progress, small changes to Haven, and multiple bug fixes

A few hours after the patch hit the live servers, some players complained that something was wrong with Raze.

The issue received growing attention when a Reddit user posted a video showing how the agent’s satchel seemingly didn’t work correctly, including a comparison with how it worked in the previous version of the game.

They claimed its efficiency was abnormally reduced. The devs addressed the issue within the hour, confirming it was a bug. They also mentioned an issue with how the recoil of Showstopper worked, which was included in the hotfix.

Anyone noticed Raze’s satchels got shadow nerfed? (ignore the absurdity of the first clip, just wanted to set a reference) from VALORANT

The devs worked on a hotfix to quickly resolve the issue with Raze, as it potentially damaged her performance in games. They didn’t need to disable the agent, however, since it only took a few hours to introduce the fix.

Players can now enjoy the game as usual and check out the new Neptune skin bundle, which hit the shop yesterday.