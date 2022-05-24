VALORANT Patch 4.10 adds consistent location for charge bars and agent progress, small changes to Haven, and multiple bug fixes

While not groundbreaking, Patch 4.10 still introduces a few welcomed adjustments and bug fixes.

VALORANT Patch 4.10 is a relatively small update, adding a consistent size and location for charge bars and agent progress for several agents, and adding several new ways to track game performance.

Patch 4.10 moved agent progress and charge bars to one consistent size and location for the following agents:

Reyna

Cypher

Breach

Fade

Jett

Omen

Phoenix

Raze

Skye

Yoru

This change should provide consistency across each agent, helping players learn or adapt to new agents with ease.

Haven also received slight changes in Patch 4.10. Players can no longer walk up the front of A site cover, and they won’t be able to jump onto the top of C site cover without using an agent with a boost ability. While these are small adjustments, they will still impact the way players defend or hold the sites.

The latest patch also changed Omen’s third-person model to “increase detail and fidelity,” creating a better appearance for other players. A new performance graph showing the Shooting Error-values is now available. New performance graphs for “Network RTT Jitter” and “Network RTT + Processing Delays” are also available to help track in-game performance.

Players can expect several bug fixes in Patch 4.10, and a full list of the updates can be found in the official patch notes. The developers are aware of an issue with the Spike plant and defuse bar not showing for Observers with Minimal HUD enabled, even when they’re spectating the agent that is planting or defusing. This issue will likely be addressed in a future update.

Patch 4.10 is expected to hit the live servers later today.