Here is a breakdown of the minor update.

VALORANT Patch 4.10 is a relatively minor update, though it does add a new consistent look for agent progress and charge bars, small changes to Haven, and new performance graphs to help players monitor certain performance metrics with ease.

Patch 4.10 introduces consistent placement and location for the progress and charge bars for the following agents:

Reyna

Cypher

Breach

Fade

Jett

Omen

Phoenix

Raze

Skye

Yoru

This adjustment will make it easier for players to learn or adjust to new agents, as important information will always be in the same spot.

The latest patch also updates Omen’s third-person model, improving its detail and fidelity and making it look better for other players. Fans can also expect small updates to Haven, as players can no longer walk up the front side A site cover or jump on top of C cover without a boost ability.

New performance graphs are also available in Patch 4.10. The new graphs include a performance graph showing Shooting values, a Network RTT Jitter graph, and a Network RTT + Processing Delays graph.

Players will now hear a voice line when an ally’s deployable ability is destroyed, including Chamber’s Trademark and Rendezvous, Killjoy’s Turret and Alarmbot, Cypher’s Trapwire and Spycam, and Yoru’s Gatecrash.

Patch 4.10 includes several bug fixes involving agent abilities, cosmetics, gameplay systems, and gameplay consistency updates as well. A full list of these changes can be found in the official patch notes.

VALORANT Patch 4.10 should go live later today.