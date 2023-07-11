Raze ultimate bug strikes again, costing Kyedae a pivotal round of VALORANT on stream

Kyedae was hit with a devastating Raze ult bug on stream yesterday, costing her team the round and maybe even the match.

During her VALORANT broadcast yesterday, streamer Kyedae Alicia Shymko—better known as just Kyedae—suffered a terrible round loss in front of her audience when her Raze ultimate ability glitched out, causing her death and costing her team the round.

In a clip captured from the stream by Twitch user chunny0, we see Kyedae land a kill on the other team’s Skye before turning to take another fight with their Omen after getting her ult. She fires the Showstopper, only for it to leave the other player completely unscathed despite hitting them directly. This glitch gave the enemy Omen a perfect opportunity to take Kyedae out and win the round. The streamer’s team ultimately went on to lose the game, adding a bit of extra sting to this mishap.

Unfortunately for any Raze mains out there, this bug isn’t a new one and it seems particularly difficult to completely squash, despite developer assurances that they can fix it. As recently as August of last year, VALORANT players were dealing with no-damage Raze ults during matches.

Yes! It's a bug, and we can fix it.



Games are built on approximations of the real world for performance reasons. VALORANT doesn't simulate the physics of a real explosion. This bug is a case where our approximation falls short. (1/9) https://t.co/4NGRMMRtEn — Riot Nu (Marcus Reid) (@RiotNu) February 11, 2021

That said, the issue Kyedae experienced seems a bit different from iterations of this bug we’ve seen in the past. A Reddit user whose clip gained traction in the community may have experienced issues because their ult hit nearby boxes, blocking damage to the enemy player. Meanwhile, Kyedae’s Showstopper shot was aimed directly at the opposing Omen with nothing obstructing it. Even her teammates can be heard saying she was cheated in the clip.

According to VALORANT tech lead Marcus Reid, this issue occurs when the developers’ approximation of an explosion within the game isn’t quite right, since the game doesn’t actually simulate real explosions. Kyedae and many other Raze players likely hope the next patch will address this bug so they don’t have to worry about useless ultimates.

About the author