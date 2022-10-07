LFT: The biggest unsigned NA VALORANT players still available

The offseason between VALORANT Champions 2022 and the VCT 2023 season has gotten off to a fast and furious start in North America. Ahead of the shift to the partnership model, a wave of free agents and superstar-level talent has flooded the scouting reports of teams looking to kick off the inaugural year of their partnership with a bang.

Many players have already moved or will reportedly move teams since the transfer window opened, and more will follow ahead of Oct. 15, the initial roster submission deadline imposed by Riot. But who’s still without a home?

For this list, we’re not including confirmed signings like 100T’s Cryo and Sentinels’ zekken, nor are we including credibly reported impending signings like yay and Zellsis to C9 or the OpTic core to NRG. Here’s a list of some of the biggest unsigned VALORANT free agent players from NA still reportedly available

Marved (OpTic)

Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

One of the best controller players just not in NA, but in the world, is currently the only OpTic player not reportedly signed with someone, with yay heading to C9 and the rest of OpTic heading to NRG. Jimmy “Marved” Nguyen is one of the best backline players in VALORANT, cleaning up kills behind entry players yay and Victor, and shining when defending the site from retakes or attack-side executes. No one is deadlier on agents like Brimstone and Omen.

BcJ (XSET)

Photo by Lance Skundrich/Riot Games

In a similar situation as Marved, Brendan “BcJ” Jensen is the only remaining XSET player not confirmed or reported to have signed with someone. BcJ established himself as one of the world’s top initiators during XSET’s runs at Masters Copenhagen and Champions 2022, proving that he’s capable of making plays with any agent in that role or with either the Phantom or the Vandal.

TenZ and ShahZaM (Sentinels)

Image via Sentinels

The superstar duo of the Sentinels’ supervillain era might be on the outside looking in heading into the 2023 season. The contracts for both players ran out at the end of the 2022 season, and it’s been confirmed that Shahzeb “ShahZaM” Khan was not offered a new contract, while Tyson “TenZ” Ngo’s status remains a mystery. Even after an underwhelming 2022 campaign, ShahZaM is still considered a top IGL in the region, and TenZ’s mechanical excellence is still unquestionable.

Babybay and dicey (FaZe)

Photo by Robert Paul via Blizzard Entertainment

Another star duo worth considering is the formidable FaZe duo of Andrej “babybay” Francisty and Quan “dicey” Tran. The two stars really clicked toward the end of 2022 during Stage Two and the LCQ, finishing third at both events. Dicey established himself as a top-tier Chamber player, showcasing a high level of mechanical ability. And babybay’s ferociousness and fearlessness on any duelist, with a rifle or an Operator in his hands, makes him one of the most unstoppable forces in NA VALORANT.

Other notable NA VALORANT free agents

Image via Riot Games.

The pool of available players is tremendously deep. Here are just a few more names that are still available as restricted or unrestricted free agents.