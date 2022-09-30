Cloud9 to complete VALORANT superteam with star Zellsis

North American organization Cloud9 is set to sign former Sentinels and Version1 player Jordan “Zellsis” Montemurro, multiple sources told Dot Esports.

The negotiations will be finalized soon, according to sources with knowledge of the deal.

Zellsis, known as one of the best initiators in the region, competed with Sentinels for the last chance qualifier in August on loan from Version1.

Zellsis will join C9 alongside Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker, the best VALORANT player in the world. Yay’s deal is in the final stages and was reported by Dot Esports on Sept. 27. The addition of the two superstars will usher in a new superteam.

C9 in-game leader Anthony “vanity” Malaspina competed with Zellsis on Version1 last year, prior to his transfer to C9. The pair qualified for VCT Stage Two Masters in Reykjavík, Iceland, where Version1 finished in the top six.

Zellsis later joined Sentinels in July on loan and competed in three matches for Sentinels with a loss to The Guard in their opening match. Sentinels bounced back to defeat Shopify Rebellion but failed to defeat eventual tournament victors 100 Thieves in the second round of the losers bracket.

C9 is set to compete in the Americas league alongside some of the largest brands in the esport. Zellsis will face off against his former team Sentinels in the league, with the first matchups in the international leagues set to begin with a kick-off tournament next February.

The kick-off tournament is set to feature all 30 partnered teams from across the three major regions. It will be held in São Paulo, Brazil.