NRG set to sign Masters-winning OpTic core for VCT 2023

North American organization NRG is set to acquire four members of the OpTic Gaming VALORANT team, multiple sources told Dot Esports.

NRG is set to finalize the deal for in-game leader Pujan “FNS” Mehta, Victor Wong, Austin “crashies” Roberts, and head coach Chet Singh. The team will likely make several roster changes prior to the start of the season in February to facilitate the moves.

The deals will be completed soon, according to sources with knowledge of the transfer.

Both crashies and victor were unrestricted free agents following the end of their contracts with OpTic. The pair aimed to find a new home as a duo rather than split up, with other members of the OpTic core opting to stay with their Masters-winning roster.

Each team in the partnered league can feature up to 10 players on the roster, so it’s unclear if the majority of the current NRG players will be released or remain as substitutes. Each team is required to field six players minimum, however.

NRG is set to compete in the Americas international league alongside some of the biggest organizations in VALORANT, such as Sentinels and 100 Thieves. Other teams in the league include LOUD, FURIA, and MIBR from Brazil, while other North American organizations such as Evil Geniuses and Cloud9 are set to compete.

The international leagues from across the world are set to kick off with a three-week tournament held in São Paulo, Brazil. All 30 partnered teams will compete in the tournament that will take place in February and conclude in March.