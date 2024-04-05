How to unlock Clove in VALORANT

As one of the most unique agents in VALORANT, Clove has quickly become a go-to pick for any controller enthusiasts looking for a fresh way to play the role. But first, you’ll need to unlock the mischievous agent before you can cause a little chaos on the battlefield.

Recommended Videos

Clove is one of the newest agents to join VALORANT‘s ever-growing roster of playable characters, and they have a ton of new abilities for your perusal. Whether you want to place smokes from the grave, heal yourself after a kill, or outright revive yourself after you’ve died, Clove allows controller players to get a lot more aggressive than they’ve ever been.

If you’re trying to pick up Clove, there are only a few different ways that you can unlock them for yourself.

Four ways to unlock Clove in VALORANT

They’ll cost you time or money. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Earn 200,000 XP during Clove’s recruitment event

If you aren’t trying to spend any money for Clove, you can also unlock them for free via their recruitment event. This requires you to earn 200,000 experience points during their first month of release, and you’ll unlock the agent automatically. Play multiple matches in any game mode for long enough and you should add Clove to your agent roster soon.

Use VALORANT Points to unlock Clove

The fastest and easiest way to unlock Clove is to pay 1,000 VALORANT Points (VP) for instant access. To buy Clove with VP, click the Agents tab that can be found on the left-hand side of the start screen, or at the top of the screen when you’ve pressed Play. In the Agents menu, scroll through the agents until you find Clove, and click Recruit.

You’ll get a pair of options on screen, with the left-most option being VALORANT Points. Once you’ve ticked the box that acknowledges that the purchase is non-refundable, you can complete the process and unlock Clove. If you have insufficient VP, you’ll be sent to the store page where you can buy enough VP to afford the agent. They’ll cost you about $10 to unlock.

Use Kingdom Credits to unlock Clove

Another way to unlock Clove is by waiting until their recruitment event ends on Wednesday, April 24, and using your hard-earned Kingdom Credits to buy them from the store. Kingdom Credits are free currency that you earn from simply playing the game in any mode, and they’ll cost about 8,000 credits to unlock.

Buy the Xbox Game Pass to unlock Clove

The Xbox Game Pass allows players to access every agent in the game once they’ve linked their Riot Games account to their Microsoft account and will immediately unlock Clove with the same benefits. This does mean you’ll need to maintain your Game Pass subscription for the entire duration that you wish to play Clove, though, because as soon as your sub runs out, access to those agents will also be taken away.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more