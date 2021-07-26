EU VCT Stage 3 Challengers 2: Scores, schedule, bracket

The final Europe-only tournament of the VALORANT Champions Tour is upon us. Challengers Two will determine the final EU representatives for the EMEA Challengers Playoffs.
Unlike in the first Challengers event of Stage Three, the eight teams competing will be fighting for only two spots at the EMEA Challengers Playoffs instead of four. That means two extra teams will have to sit at home and watch the remainder of Stage Three play out, with no hope of reaching the next Masters event in Berlin. As the inaugural VCT year winds down, these teams aren’t just competing for a spot in Berlin, but to be one of the top 10 teams in the EMEA standings by year’s end to make it to Last Chance Qualifier.
With so much on the line, the eight teams competing are sure to deliver some exciting matchups. Here’s all the info needed ahead of EU VCT Stage Three Challengers Two, including the participating teams, the bracket, and the schedule.
Participating teams
The eight teams competing consist of the bottom four teams from Challengers One, as well as four teams that qualified via the most recent open qualifier. Open qualifier teams will get matched up against Challengers One teams in the first round.
Challengers One teams:
- Fnatic
- Team Liquid
- Team BDS
- Rix.GG Thunder
Open qualifier teams:
- TENSTAR
- Giants Gaming
- Team Vitality
- Alliance
Bracket
EU Stage Three Challengers Two will use a double-elimination bracket, with all matches being best-of-three except for the lower bracket final and the grand finals, which will be best-of-five. Both grand finalists will advance to EMEA Challengers Playoff.
All eight teams are also competing for a €35,000 prize pool, with €15,000 going to the first place finisher. There are no VCT points on the line during Challengers Two.
Schedule and Scores
All times CT and subject to change/delays.
July 28
- Upper bracket round one
- 7am: BDS vs. TENSTAR
- 7am: Liquid vs. Team Vitality
- 10am: Rix.GG Thunder vs. Giants Gaming
- 10am: Fnatic vs. Alliance
- 1pm: Lower bracket round one
July 29
- 10am: Upper bracket round two
- 1pm: Lower bracket round two
July 30
- 10am: Upper bracket final (EMEA Challengers Playoff qualifying match)
- 1pm: Lower bracket round three
July 31
- 8am: Lower bracket final (best-of-five, EMEA Challengers Playoff qualifying match)
Aug. 1
- 8am: Grand finals (best-of-five)
Matches will stream (in English) on the official VALORANT Twitch channel, as well as the EU VALORANT Esports Twitch channel. Matches will also be streamed on YouTube.