Disguised Toast Game Changers stream team dream comes to abrupt end

Done before they really got going.

Disguised Toast has already parted ways with the superstar streamer-stacked Game Changers VALORANT roster after the group of QuarterJade, kyedae, Syd, tenzin, tupperware, and coach Ruin fell short in North American Series One open qualifiers.

Toast himself posted a thread of “releases” following their elimination, due to “role issues and financial hardships,” however it’s worth noting this is clearly in jest. The star Twitch streamer was genuine in thanking the players who played under the Disguised Toast banner, even if just for a short time.

Effective today, we have parted ways with @QuarterJade due to role issues and financial hardships.



We thank her for her time with DSG and wish nothing but the best for her career moving forward. — DSG Toast (@DisguisedToast) April 5, 2023

In their short time together playing under Disguised Toast, the team was able to secure their first win of their open qualifier group versus SHIFT X, but then fell in two straight matches, losing to Evil Geniuses and then losing a rematch versus SHIFT X. Still, getting a win in their debut with limited experience at the tournament level with only just over a week’s amount of practice time is a noteworthy accomplishment.

While Toast’s announcement of the streamer-led Game Changers roster originally caught backlash that he responded to in kind, it brought much needed attention to the scene, and the team successfully brought in a ton of fresh eyes.

Over 100,000 viewers watched their debut match on Tuesday, across the official VALORANT Americas Twitch channel and numerous co-streams.

While this form of the roster has come to a close, perhaps another will resurface in the future. This tournament is only the first series of the NA Game Changers circuit.

Following the loss versus Shift X, the Disguised account tweeted “see you in a few months,” and while they could just be referring to the Disguised roster competing in Challengers, Toast did say back in March that he didn’t have enough time “to put together a team responsibly” for this first series.

It’s possible, with more time, a new VALORANT Game Changers roster materializes under the Disguised Toast banner in time for the next tournament.