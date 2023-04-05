Disguised’s female roster helps VALORANT Game Changers NA set new record

Disguised Toast’s new VALORANT team has already set a new milestone for the Game Changers circuit in North America. Over 100,000 viewers tuned their streams yesterday to watch Kyedae, QuarterJade, Sydeon, tenzin, and Lydia “tupperware” Wilson play in the open qualifier for Game Changers Series I, proving that Toast was right when he said the team were capable of bringing new viewers to the competitive scene.

Toast’s Twitch stream peaked at over 62,000 viewers during the first day of the open qualifier and VALORANT Americas’ official Twitch channel peaked at over 27,000 viewers, according to Streams Charts. The game was also co-streamed on Valkyrae’s YouTube channel and it got over 18,000 concurrent viewers at one point.

For reference, the previous peak viewership record for Game Changers NA happened during Series I in 2021 and it got 35,919 concurrent viewers, according to Esports Charts. Toast’s stream peaked at the same amount of viewers as the Game Changers Championship grand final in November 2022, which featured G2 Gozen and Shopify Rebellion.

Really proud of the GC team today!



And very cool that we peaked the same amount of viewers as the GC Grand Finals last year at 60k+



This is definitely a scene that is worth supporting and hoping investors/sponsors recognize the immense potential that is here. pic.twitter.com/7CXbLgoMZO — DSG Toast (@DisguisedToast) April 5, 2023

What makes Disguised’s women’s roster so appealing is the fact that it features popular streamers in the form of Kyedae and QuarterJade. The former boasts over 2.1 million followers on Twitch, while the latter has over 1.1 million followers on the same platform. Not to mention that Toast has become one of the most famous personalities in VALORANT since he joined the competitive scene with a men’s roster in January, on top of being one of the most popular streamers in the world.

Related: Disguised Toast’s newest roster is bringing sorely-needed attention to VALORANT Game Changers

Toast said he wanted to build a women’s team back in early March and asked his fanbase what was the best free agent player in VALORANT Game Changers. However, the streamer admitted there wasn’t enough time to build a roster from scratch, so he turned his attention to fellow OfflineTV members QuarterJade and Sydeon, and recruited Kyedae, tenzin, and tupperware.

Disguised’s Game Changers roster debuted with a clean 2-0 victory against SHIFT X , before falling to Evil Geniuses 2-0 in their second match. Kyedae and crew will have a rematch versus SHIFT X today at 4pm CT and the winner will qualify for the main event alongside EG and Shopify Rebellion.