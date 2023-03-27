Disguised Toast’s new VALORANT Game Changers roster is dripping with star power

The star-studded team will compete in the first Game Changers tournament next week.

Just a few weeks after Twitch streamer Disguised Toast said he was thinking of making a VALORANT Game Changers roster, the team is now revealed, and there are some recognizable names on the roster.

The new team will compete in the first Game Changers NA tournament, which begins with open qualifiers on April 4. The roster consists of QuarterJade, kyedae, Sydeon, TrulyTenzin, and IGL tupperwareplays. Former CS:GO player and VALORANT coach Corey “ruin” Hartog is heading the team as coach.

The star-studded team is a mix of content creators and professional VALORANT players. The team was spotted scrimmaging together earlier this week, and players were already wondering if the group was going to start their own team. Kydae didn’t exactly confirm the team was going to compete in Game Changers together, but a clip from one of her streams surfaced that solidified most fans’ suspicion a roster was in the works.

Toast already has an all-male roster consisting of Joseph “clear” Allen, Amgalan “Genghsta” Nemekhbayar, Joshua “steel” Nissan, Damion “XXiF” Cook, and substitute Chris “riku” Piasecki, who competed in the first VALORANT Challengers event of 2023 and came out in eighth place after they qualified for the event.

Now, the organization will move to the women and marginalized gender side of VALORANT with the new team.

Those who are looking to see the VALORANT team compete together will be able to see them scrimming all week during practice, and they’ll get the first glimpse of them in competition when the first Game Changers NA competition begins on April 4.