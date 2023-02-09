Full VALORANT NA Game Changers schedule for 2023

It’s been a few months since players have seen any VALORANT Game Changers action and even longer since the last North American teams faced off against each other. But now, fans finally have new information about the format, schedule, and verification process for the tournaments this year.

Every year, VALORANT hosts a tournament aimed at promoting talented non-binary and women players during three main events hosted throughout the year. These players come together and fight for a prize pool of $50,000 and they will also earn points toward qualification for the World Championship event that occurs at the end of the year.

This year is no exception for NA Game Changers, except there are a few tweaks in the mix. First, Knights Arena is the new organizer and there is also a new verification system for Game Changers, which will be handled by non-profit organization AnyKey.

Full VALORANT NA Game Changers 2023 schedule

The full schedule has been revealed by Riot for the main three events this year. Here is the schedule for each open qualifier and the main event for VALORANT NA Game Changers for the 2023 season.

Game Changers Series I Open qualifier: April 4 to 6 Main event: April 11 to 14

Game Changers Series II Open qualifier: July 13 to 16 Main event: July 26 to 30

Game Changers Series III Open qualifier: Sept. 28 to Oct. 1 Main event: Oct. 4 to 8



VALORANT NA Game Changers event format for 2023

The format for 2023 won’t look much different than years past. Just like last year, players will qualify for the World Championship at the end of the year by competing in the Game Changers Series tournaments. The breakdown of points for each VALORANT team that places in the top 16 is below:

First place: 20 percent or 80 points

Second place: 15 percent or 60 points

Third place: 12 percent or 50 points

Fourth place: 10 percent or 40 points

Fifth and sixth place: Seven percent or 30 points

Seventh and eighth place: 5 percent or 20 points

Ninth to 16th place: Two percent or 10 points

There are no details yet as to how many teams will qualify for the World Championship per region, when the event will be held, or where in the world Riot will hold it.

Fans are expecting a late November or early December tournament and are hoping this year Riot will host it in a larger stadium after concerns about how small the studio was last year caused some concern for many fans and competitors.