Disguised Toast’s VALORANT team: Full roster, upcoming schedule, latest news

One of the most watched and talked about teams looking to rise up through and past the second tier of NA VALORANT is Disguised, a roster of players brought together under one banner by one of the biggest streamers and content creators in OfflineTV member Disguised Toast.

Back near the end of October 2022, Toast let his fans know that he was thinking of starting a team, and asked who the “best available unsigned pro” players were. Making the team wasn’t easy, as Toast had to struggle with finding the right team name and even bigger orgs signing away players from under him.

Looking to learn more about Disguised VALORANT, or looking to follow the team’s progress? We’ve got you covered.

Disguised VALORANT members

The Disguised roster consists of:

Joshua “steel” Nissan

Damion “XXiF” Cook

Drake “Exalt” Branly

Joseph “clear” Allen

Amgalan “Genghsta” Nemekhbayar

Kyle “OCEAN” O’Brien (coach)

Steel with 100 Thieves in 2021. | Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

Steel is an FPS veteran, one with years of top-tier experience in both CS:GO and VALORANT. The trio of XXiF, Genghsta, and Exalt all played together under the Knights organization in 2022. Clear is relatively unknown with little pro experience but a lot of raw potential. Coach OCEAN is a retired CS:GO in-game leader with tons of pro experience.

Disguised VALORANT news

Disguised VALORANT results

Disguised has won 11 out of the 12 matches they have played together since the start of December 2022, according to VLR.gg.

In the NA VALORANT Challengers League open qualifier, they won seven straight matches to qualify for the league, winning 14 out of 17 total maps played in the process.

Disguised VALORANT schedule

The Disguised VALORANT roster will compete in the NA VALORANT Challengers League starting on Feb. 1.

The NA VALORANT Challengers League consists of two splits followed by playoffs, with a Mid-Season Invitational in between the two splits.