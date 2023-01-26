VALORANT Challengers group stage reveals tough road ahead for Disguised, TSM

The two groups for the first circuit of the upcoming VALORANT Challengers league in North America were unveiled by the tournament organizer Knights on Wednesday night.

Disguised, owned by streamer Disguised Toast, has to come up against some of the best teams invited to the circuit by Knights. Meanwhile, FaZe Clan and G2 Esports have a tough set of challenges in Group A.

Disguised were one of the six teams who secured qualification for the circuit through the open qualifiers. The team, who are led by former T1 in-game leader Joshua “steel” Nissan, managed to defeat teams such as Oxygen Esports and Squirtle Squad in the first open qualifier, which concluded on Jan. 14.

But Disguised will have some tough opponents in Group B with The Guard and M80, both dubbed two of the best teams in Challengers.

The groups are as follows:

Group A:

FaZe Clan

Shopify Rebellion

G2 Esports

Breakthru

Oxygen Esports

Squirtle Squad

Group B:

TSM

The Guard

M80

Disguised

Dark Ratio

OREsports

Group A isn’t to be scoffed at, however. FaZe Clan looked strong in the past considering the previous matchup victories against the likes of 100 Thieves and Evil Geniuses. But FaZe are yet to play an official match since August last year.

FaZe Clan will have to face off against G2 Esports, who set their sights on Challengers following a breakdown in partnership with Riot Games late last year to compete in the Americas international league.

The first matchups of the VALORANT Challengers league in North America are set to begin on Feb. 1.