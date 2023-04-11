Disguised Toast explains how he signed yay to VALORANT team

Disguised Toast’s esports organization Disguised is competing in just VALORANT Challengers North American league for now, but it has signed yay, one of the best players in the world, for the second split of the competition.

Toast detailed how the negotiation worked in an interview with independent journalist George Geddes, and it all started thanks to yay sending a Twitter DM to the streamer back on Feb. 26, when he had been cut from Cloud9’s roster.

“Hey we’ve never spoken but I hope DSG is successful,” yay said in a message to Toast in February upon becoming a free agent. As for Disguised, the organization parted ways with Drake “Exalt” Branly in March, but Toast couldn’t get a new player because of the rules and the team used Chris “riku” Piasecki in the last Challengers match, and in their two Mid-Season Invitational matches. Once the transfer window opened again, Toast recalled yay had messaged him and started the negotiations.

“I heard he’s free and maybe he likes us enough to give us a shot, [so] I messaged him ‘hey, do you wanna see if you like the guys and the guys like you, and if things work out we can take it from there,’ and he said yes, and that’s how all happened,” Toast said.

Everyone thought Toast was just joking when he announced yay on April Fools’ Day, but that turned out to be true less than two weeks later. The former OpTic Gaming and C9 superstar couldn’t join a franchised organization anymore because of the roster lock and will maintain his form in tier two for now while trying to help Disguised qualify for the playoffs in June.

Even though this is a huge signing not only for a Challengers-caliber team but for any team in the world, Toast is realistic about their chances with yay. He doesn’t expect the team to win Ascension just because of yay as he knows VALORANT is still a team game at the end of the day.

The second split of VALORANT Challengers North American league will kick off on April 18. The full schedule hasn’t been released yet.