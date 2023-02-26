It’s official: Cloud9 VALORANT parts ways with Yay after 5 months

North American organization Cloud9 and one of the best VALORANT players in the world have agreed to mutually part ways, multiple sources told Dot Esports.

Both parties have agreed to sign the release which terminated yay’s contract with the organization. The release of yay was not due to performance-based issues. The player will not be a part of Cloud9 moving forward.

Cloud9 is expected to begin trials next week to complete the roster. Despite rumors, there are no other roster changes planned for the team at the time of publication. One of the players expected to trial is former OpTic Gaming star Marved, multiple sources told Dot Esports.

Marved is one of the few players without a buyout following his release from OpTic. He has yet to play professional VALORANT since last year.

Yay remains one of the best players in the game. He will look to find another team prior to the start of the Americas league.

Cloud9 is the major first team to conduct a roster change this year, even before the first international event of the year has concluded. The VCT LOCK//IN tournament, which began earlier this month, saw Cloud9 eliminated in the second round.

Cloud9 was defeated by DRX on Feb. 18 to be eliminated from the event.

The move, which was one of the changes discussed following the team’s elimination from LOCK//IN, was reported by journalist Max Katz and Dot Esports on Feb. 23.

Cloud9 is set to compete in the Americas region international league, which will begin on March 26 and conclude on May 28.