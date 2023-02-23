Cloud9 considering changes to VALORANT roster following VCT LOCK//IN disappointment

North American organization Cloud9 is internally discussing the possibility of making roster changes to its VALORANT lineup, multiple sources tell Dot Esports.

The changes could affect any player on the roster, including the possibility of removing yay, the star player of the team, which was reported by journalist Max Katz earlier today. No specific moves are guaranteed at the time of writing, however.

Yay could leave the team, but at the time of publication, a formal decision has not been made.

The team has discussed changes following the defeat to DRX at VCT LOCK//IN. The tournament followed a single elimination format which ensured the team was sent home after the second match.

The team is set to compete in the Americas regional league, which will begin in March. Cloud9 is required to submit a full roster by developers and tournament operators Riot Games.

Cloud9 would be the first team to make major roster changes following their early exit from the tournament.

Last year Cloud9 was the team to watch since they acquired both Zellsis and yay to complete the roster alongside vanity, leaf, and xeppaa. Yay was signed off the back of a year where he was dubbed the best in the world.

Yay was prominent on Chamber but the Agent was hit by several nerfs over the course of multiple patches.