Cypher player shows off all the lineups you need to dominate new Bind defense in VALORANT

With Icebox coming out of the map rotation and Bind coming back in alongside VALORANT patch 6.08 around April 25, players across all game modes will now have to get used to the latest map changes Bind has received. Due to all those changes, agents that have lineups or trips might have to adjust.

One of the most setup-focused agents is Cypher, who uses his trips and cages to slow down enemy entries while collecting information for his team. To help, one VALORANT player on Reddit shared all the great new trip and cage locations on Bind.

The map changes didn’t affect their mindset, as they were able to find multiple trip spots your enemies probably won’t spot, as well as some cage options that will actually provide much more useful for a defender than an attacker.

New Cypher VALORANT tripwire spots

First off, when it comes to parts of the Bind map that got changes, the A site received the majority of them. Dot Esports has a full rundown here, but the main things you need to know revolve around the A site changes, particularly the widening of the entrance from Showers, the changes to the backsite on A, and the teleporter change.

To start, the Reddit gamer showed off a ton of new angles where Cypher’s trips can go. Cypher’s trip wire is usually used around stomach height at entrances across all maps, making it so VALORANT enemies can’t jump or crouch around them. What lots of players don’t usually know is there are plenty of angled walls almost impossible to see which allow for some very creative tripwires.

The start of the clip the Reddit user posted on April 12 shows a montage of new spots from the widened door at Showers and across the left side of A site.

Screengrab via Riot Games

These trips focus on staying low to the ground so your enemies don’t notice them but also are at very weird angles to avoid instant detection.

Cages are the next key piece of utility, and the ones at Showers are the closest thing a Sentinel agent can get to one-way smokes. One-way smokes are specific smokes agents can place that gives an advantage to one side much more than the other, and are much more common on defence sides.

The ones shown in the clip are specifically placed so you can spam at them accurately, while VALORANT enemies have no idea where you are. Even if they try and push through, that is where your trips get the most use.

Screengrab via Riot Games

New Cypher VALORANT cage spots

As for A main, some of the great smokes from the older version of Bind remain. One of the key examples is the first smoke placed in this Reddit video, which is lined up so a reposition to the high ground at the back of A site combos great with the cage up. It prevents anyone who gets on that box from getting a line of sight to backsite high ground.

Another cage spot is in A Lamps, where a cage thrown towards one of the hanging parts of the roof can lead to another one-way cage. It may take some time to get used to either of these cage’s lineups, but the video is very clear on how to do it.

Screengrab via Riot Games

Alongside that, there are a ton of great trip spots around the middle teleporter, as shown in the VALORANT video and in the screenshot below.

Screengrab via Riot Games

The very helpful VALORANT post on Reddit focused entirely on A site, since the B site changes don’t force Cyphers to start mixing it up with their cages or trips. If you use the same ones as you used before on B site for Bind, they’ll work just as well.