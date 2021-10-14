Can you play VALORANT with a controller?

VALORANT, Riot’s hit tactical shooter, is designed for the PC platform, and despite rumors of a possible mobile release in the near future, is intended to be played with a mouse and keyboard. But that being said, it’s still possible to play the game with a controller.

Third-party software like JoyToKey (free) and reWASD ($7) will allow you to remap your controller for VALORANT.

The process is long and arduous with JoyToKey and will require some fiddling to get right. ReWASD, though, is much easier to get to grips with and comes with a neat and tidy interface.

We don’t, however, recommend you use a controller. Using a PlayStation, Xbox, or even a Switch controller certainly doesn’t count as cheating—it might, in fact, give you a disadvantage over your mouse and keyboard counterparts. A lack of aim assist and high sensitivity make hitting headshots a tall order.

Vanguard, VALORANT’s anti-cheat system, also tends to block third-party software and could even falsely flag your account for cheating. The risks of using a controller simply outweigh the benefits.