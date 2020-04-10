You'll have to adjust to the game if you aren't coming from CS:GO.

VALORANT is the newest competitive shooter from Riot Games. It’s inspired by the most popular competitive FPS in the world, but mainly feels like CS:GO. It can be confusing for players who come from fast FPS like Quake or Overwatch, those who mostly play tactical FPS like Rainbow Six Siege, or even those who are beginners at shooting games.

VALORANT’s classic game mode features two teams of five players facing off in rounds with a 30-second buy phase and a 1:40 minute active phase. The attackers must plant a Spike or eliminate every enemy to win, while the defenders must prevent the Spike from exploding by eliminating the attackers or defusing the Spike if planted. The first team to reach 13 points wins the game.

With a mix of lethal gunfights and strategic abilities, it can take some time to adjust to the game’s style. Here are some tips to help you get used to VALORANT faster and avoid making classic beginners’ mistakes.

Take the time to set the right settings

Even if it’s tempting, going straight into a game without looking at every setting tab is a mistake. Shooting games can be played in many different styles and it’s crucial to find what you’re the most comfortable with. Hop in the practice mode and take the time to get everything right.

General

If you aren’t used to shooting games, you’ll have to adjust your mouse sensitivity. While there’s no such thing as perfect DPI and sensitivity, you’ll want to lower it and try it out in the firing range to see what you’re the most comfortable with.

For those who play other shooting games, here are the conversion rates:

CS:GO sensitivity divided by 3.18181818

Overwatch sensitivity divided by 10.6

Apex Legends sensitivity divided by 3.18181818

Rainbow Six sensitivity multiplied by 1.2

Controls

The default key for defusing and planting the Spike is NumPad 4. Many players don’t see that and get confused when they can’t do the action, so you may want to check this keybind and change it if needed.

Depending on the keyboard settings in your country, you might also need to change some keys that will be the same for moving directions and an ability.

You’ll also want to set the walking movement by default rather than running. You almost never need to run and pushing the same key for an hour or more will destroy your finger if it’s stuck on the Shift key.

Crosshair

Screengrab via Riot Games

The crosshair is an important aspect for your aim. There’s no perfect setting for it, but you’ll want to adjust the options to see if a different color pops out more for you or if you prefer a smaller crosshair. Shroud, for example, uses a small cyan crosshair with no outlines, whereas others choose a single black point.

Video

Unless you have a solid setup, you’ll want to maximize the performance of the game by setting all graphics to low.

Don’t be afraid to stay still

After taking some time to discover your optimal settings for the game, you’ll be able to actually start playing. The first thing that will signal to everyone else that it’s the first game for a player is that they’ll hear them running everywhere and see them move while aiming.

In Rainbow Six Siege, Overwatch, or battle royale games, standing still means instant death. That’s not the case in VALORANT, though, which is closer to CS:GO. Instead, moving too fast can make you lose a trade.

Running is completely out of the question since it creates a delay and a larger bullet spread when you shoot. Strafing while shooting can be done if you’re confident in your aim skills, but it’s not an easy task.

The hardest thing to do is to find your balance between being hard to hit and accurate when shooting. When first starting out, the safest thing to do is to simply not move while shooting so you can try to be the first to land that headshot.

Using an ability makes you vulnerable

A common mistake made by beginners, in particular those who come from Overwatch and League of Legends, is using abilities too often and in bad moments.

Abilities exist to enhance your gunplay rather than becoming your main asset. Using them makes you vulnerable because of the delay to switch to your weapon. You have to make sure you’re in a safe position to use them, especially for abilities with a long delay.

Aiming down sights can get you killed

On Bind, Haven, and Split, there are few hallways that allow for long-range fights. The ones that do exist are the favorite places for “AWPers” who cover them with a sniper.

If you don’t play with the Marshall or Operator and don’t cover those areas, then you’ll almost never need to aim down sights in VALORANT.

Screengrab via Riot Games

It’s a common mistake to think that you’ll aim better that way because you’ll rarely exchange fire with a target over 20 meters away from you.

In that case, you’ll shoot faster without ADS and the fire rate of your weapon won’t be reduced. Only fights at a long distance will require ADS to get more accurate shots and reduce the weapon’s spread.

Play with your headset

It may be obvious for FPS enthusiasts, but playing with a headset is mandatory for performing well in VALORANT. Hearing the sound of footsteps and abilities is the best way to know where enemies are. You should also pay attention to what sentences the agents say when they use their ultimate.

If you hear Raze’s “fire in the hole,” for example, you’ll know it’s a bad time to force a fight and time to run away.

Communicate with your team

Riot highly encourages communication between teammates in VALORANT. The game isn’t meant to be played solo. Even the ladder will strongly encourage premade groups by not creating a solo queue, the developer said.

With that in mind, communicating with your team is crucial. You don’t even need to have a good microphone or flawless English to communicate because a system of pings was created to help share information swiftly without talking. Simple phrases like “Spike A” or “Two B” can also help your teammates when they don’t have time to look at the mini-map.

Remember that you can still convey information after being elliminated in a round by opening the map and using pings to help your surviving teammates make the right decisions.

Know what to buy and when to save

Screengrab via Riot Games

At the start of each game, you should be careful with how much you spend because if you end up losing or dying in several rounds in a row, you’ll be forced to stick with cheap weapons and a light shield.

You’ll want to make sure to have at least 2,000 points at the start of each round so you have enough money to buy a medium-quality weapon as well as your abilities and the basic shield, an item that can’t be overlooked. The “min next round” information can help you calculate what to buy in case you die during the next round.

In addition, you’ll switch sides after 12 rounds in the game. In the last few rounds before the switch, there’s no need to save your currency since you’ll lose everything after 12 rounds, even your abilities.

Several strategies can be formed throughout a game. If you ping that you want to save money or spend it all, it can help the rest of your team decide what to do. You can even make the risky decision to buy an expensive shield and weapon when your team is behind if you’re confident in winning the round. It’s all a matter of coordination and style. But don’t forget to anticipate instead of thinking of each round individually. Lastly, don’t forget that you can pick up the weapons of your dead enemies (and allies).

Those tips may help you gain an advantage on the opponents in your first hours on the game. But VALORANT has a high skill ceiling and there will be room to learn for a long time, based on what several CS:GO pros have said about the game.

When the closed beta comes to an end, you can learn to play CS:GO while waiting for VALORANT to become available again. This could help you keep your aim skills consistent and learn more about the similar shooting side of VALORANT.

The closed beta is still available and Twitch drops get activated several times a day. VALORANT’s official launch is set for this summer, but the end date for the closed beta is still unknown.