How to convert your sensitivity from CS:GO, Overwatch, Apex Legends, and Rainbow Six to VALORANT

If you’re a fan of first-person shooters, VALORANT will be right up your alley. As a mixture of Counter-Strike and Overwatch, it promises to be one of the biggest and most talked-about competitive games of the year.

But like any new game, it will take time to get used to, including getting accustomed to each of the nine characters, learning the ins and outs of the maps, and, most importantly, practicing the guns (it’s an FPS after all).

If you want to get a step ahead of everyone else and pubstomp when the beta releases on April 7, converting your sensitivity over from your favorite shooter is the answer.

Finding the perfect sensitivity can take years, but once you’ve found it, it’s impossible to let go. That’s where converting comes in. Instead of finding a new sensitivity, twiddling away with your settings for hours on end, you can simply covert it from Counter-Strike, Overwatch, Apex Legends, or Rainbow Six.

Here’s the conversion rate for each of the four games.

VALORANT sensitivity conversions