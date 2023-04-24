If you are a persevering VALORANT player on the ranked ladder, chances are you have heard of Raw Accel, a popular third-party mouse acceleration program. While Raw Accel’s benefits have taken the competitive shooter’s community by storm, beginners may face trouble choosing the best settings to aid their style.

VALORANT’s cutthroat format and accuracy-driven mechanics make it essential for players to focus on crosshair placement and aim to win more matches. While most players hit the sweet spot by tweaking in-game settings, some require the support of external, legitimate programs like Raw Accel to settle in.

Raw Accel can make flicking and perfecting headshots easier in VALORANT by adjusting your in-game sensitivity dynamically, depending on how you use your mouse. Best of all, it’s a free-to-download program and can be set up within minutes.

If you are looking for the best Raw Accel settings in VALORANT, the preferences of potent aimer Tyson “TenZ” Ngo is the perfect point for you to start.

The best Raw Accel settings for VALORANT

First and foremost, download Raw Accel(v1.6.1) from the official GitHub page. Don’t wander into other websites hosting a namesake of the program—it’s an open-source tool, and downloading from platforms different from GitHub may come with security risks.

When you open Raw Accel, you’ll see a dynamic graph, showcasing the effect your mouse input speed has on the sensitivity, on the right, and multiple editable factors, like the sensitivity multiplier, acceleration type, and more, on the left.

To begin, click on the Charts tab, select Scale by mouse settings, and enter your current mouse DPI and poll rate (usually 1000).

Here’re the Raw Accel settings TenZ prefers in VALORANT:

Sens Multiplier: 1 Y/X ratio: Check the box for Lock X & Y Rotation: 0 Acceleration type (drop-down): Linear Gain box: Checked Acceleration: 0.05 Cap Type: Output Cap Output: 1.2 Input Offset: 15

Also, set your in-game sensitivity to 0.16 and mouse DPI to 1600 to get the exact experience as TenZ. After you input and apply all the values, the effective mouse acceleration curve will be displayed on the right-hand side of Raw Accel’s window.

TenZ’s Raw Accel Settings (Screenshot via Raw Accel)

Keep in mind, however, that copying settings based on others’ suggestions may not help as much as experimenting to find suitable values depending on your playstyle and gaming setup.

If you decide to use TenZ’s settings anyway, check if the mouse acceleration curve suits your playstyle in the game. You can always adjust the values to determine your comfort zone.

How to find the best Raw Accel settings in VALORANT

If you are willing to take the extra step in finding the ideal Raw Accel curve for yourself, we have included everything you need to know about the process below.

Start by opening Raw Accel, clicking the Charts tab, and selecting your mouse DPI and poll rate. Now, select an acceleration type from the dropdown list—preferably Natural Gain, Classic, or Linear—and then input a sens multiplier value of your choice.

To start testing the acceleration graph, you can use an aim trainer like Aim Labs or KovaaK’s, as well as VALORANT’s practice grounds, where you can try tracking a moving target accurately. If you find keeping the cursor within the target difficult, try lowering the sens multiplier. Similarly, if you can’t move your cursor enough, increase the sens multiplier.

Once you determine a comfortable sens multiplier, you can begin looking for the perfect offset value. For reference, the offset is the time after which the acceleration to a higher sensitivity kicks in. The ideal offset value allows you to flick comfortably while not messing up the tracking of targets.

Most Raw Accel users recommend using 10 as the offset, but you can always pick a value suited to your situation. Like the sens multiplier, you’ll need to choose a value for acceleration and limit to build the best curve.

Enter 0.05 as the acceleration value and check if it suits you by practicing popular shooting exercises on Aim Lab (e.g., Gridshot) or KovaacK’s (e.g., Tile Frenzy). Tweak the value as needed; do the same for the limit parameter.

You can also use a free tool named Raw Accel Curve Helper, created by ItsHappyGoLucky, to calculate the perfect sens multiplier for Raw Accel and eventually build a suitable acceleration curve for your game style in VALORANT.

Remember that the trick to cracking the best Raw Accel settings for VALORANT is to experiment and practice as much as possible.