A forgotten VCT Masters champion is smashing the competition in China

Nikita “d3ffo” Sudakov, a former duelist for Gambit and M3 Champions, is having a career resurgence in a rather unexpected region for a Russian player: China. The VCT Masters Three Berlin 2021 champion and VALORANT Champions 2021 runner-up played for Gank Gaming at the FGC Invitational Act Two qualifiers from April 5 to 23 and posted outstanding numbers against Chinese teams.

D3ffo picked Jett in 80 percent of his maps during the FGC Invitational Act Two qualifiers, according to VLR.gg, and outplayed most of his opponents, helping Gank Gaming qualify for the main event. The 21-year-old had 252.7 ACS, a 1.23 rating, a 1.39 K/D, 74 percent KAST, 0.93 kills per round, 166.3 ADR, and a +16 in opening duels while playing with the most popular duelist in VALORANT in 12 opportunities at the Chinese tournament, according to VLR.gg.

Screengrab via VLR.gg

The Russian duelist became a free agent after M3 Champions disbanded in September and took some time off to recover for 2023 since he had lost his confidence. He tried joining any VCT team in the world in February but ended up relocating to China and signing with Gank Gaming in March instead.

D3ffo became a forgotten name in the competitive scene after not being picked up by any franchised VALORANT team while the transfer window was still open and several fans thought he was just inactive since they didn’t see him playing anywhere. His performances with Gank Gaming, however, have put him on the map once again, at least for the fans.

“Depending on how KOI’s season goes, I kind of want them to pick d3ffo up since he’s more of the selfless kind of duelist that they like and has Championship experience,” one fan said.

China’s VALORANT scene is just starting to develop and the region has two slots secured for VCT Masters Tokyo in June. If d3ffo keeps putting up these numbers and helps Gank Gaming take down established organizations like EDward Gaming and FunPlus Phoenix, Riot could invite them to the international tournament.