Sources: M3C set to disband

The best VALORANT team from the CIS region will likely disband and explore individual offers for next year’s partnership league, multiple sources told Dot Esports today.

The team banked on specific teams being selected for the partnership league to secure a spot as a four but was unable to secure a deal.

Earlier today, 20-year-old Bogdan “Sheydos” Naumov announced his departure from the team while star player Ayaz “nAts” Akhmetshin left the team in late August.

M3C was known as one of the best teams in the EMEA region but their future was thrown into turmoil following the sanctions imposed by Riot Games on Russian organization Gambit. The team was unable to compete under the Gambit banner following the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces earlier in the year.

The players have been given offers from North American teams, sources told Dot Esports, but it remains unlikely that they will join a new team because of import restrictions imposed on Russian players.

The players will likely attempt to join an organization in the EMEA league.

M3C, previously under Gambit, have one of the most decorated histories in VALORANT esports over the past few years. They finished in second place at VALORANT Champions in 2021 following their defeat to Acend in the grand final.

M3C failed to qualify for Champions this year following a second-place finish in the EMEA last chance qualifier, which concluded in August. They were taken down by Liquid, which ended their season this year.