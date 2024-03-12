Unicorn Overlord trophy list: All trophies

In Unicorn Overlord, you can spend your time completing the campaign and unlock new companions, and you can also obtain trophies by fulfilling specific requirements. Here’s a list of every trophy in Unicorn Overlord and how to get them.
Unicorn Overlord: All 51 trophies and how to get them
In Unicorn Overlord, there are 51 trophies you can earn by playing on the PlayStation 5, with 19 being Secret Trophies which you earn by playing the game. There are also several others that may require a little planning and strategic thinking.
|Trophy
|How to get the trophy
|Rarity
|Almighty Unicorn
|Get all the trophies.
|Platinum
|It’s a Start
|Complete 30 quests
|Bronze
|Leading by Example
|Complete 60 quests.
|Bronze
|Kind of Heart
|Complete 90 quests.
|Bronze
|True Benevolence
|Complete 120 quests.
|Bronze
|Three Birds with One Stone
|Destroy a unit with four members in one battle.
|Bronze
|Four Birds with One Stone
|Destroy a unit with five members in one battle.
|Bronze
|A Superior Strike
|Deal 100-plus damage with a single attack
|Bronze
|Reaching New Heights
|Promote any of your characters to their advanced class.
|Bronze
|Paragon of Strength
|Reach level 50 with any character.
|Bronze
|
|An Unbreakable Bond
|Max out the rapport between any two characters.
|Bronze
|Seasoned Gourmand
|Eat 10 meals in a tavern.
|Bronze
|A Fearsome Fivesome
|Increased your unit’s maximum member size to five.
|Bronze
|The Loyal Legion
|All available unit slots have been unlocked.
|Bronze
|A Dusty Bookshelf
|Get 100 archive entries.
|Bronze
|A Burgeoning Library
|Get 250 archive entries.
|Bronze
|Compiler of Classes
|All classes have been registered in the Class Registry.
|Bronze
|Rookie Traveler
|Uncovered 30 percent of the world map.
|Bronze.
|Veteran Traveler
|Uncovered 60 percent of the world map.
|Bronze
|Treasure Hunter
|Found five hidden treasures using maps.
|Bronze
|
|Treasure Collector
|Found 10 hidden treasures using maps.
|Bronze
|Nascent Days
|Earned renown rank, D.
|Bronze
|Whispers in the Streets
|Earned renown rank, C.
|Bronze
|Growing Cries of Revolution
|Earned renown rank, B.
|Bronze
|Beloved by All
|Earned renown rank, A.
|Bronze
|The Unicorn Ring (Secret Trophy)
|Completed The Unicorn Ring quest.
|Bronze
|The priestess, Abducted (Secret Trophy)
|Completed The Priestess, Abducted quest
|Bronze
|Another Prince (Secret Trophy)
|Completed the Another Prince quest
|Bronze
|Heir to the Dragonlands (Secret Trophy)
|Completed the Heir to the Dragonlands quest.
|Bronze
|O’er Wood and Water (Secret Trophy)
|Completed the O’er Wood and Water quest.
|Bronze
|
|The Witch’s Word (Secret trophy)
|Completed The Witch’s Word quest.
|Bronze
|Legacy of the Lion Kings (Secret Trophy)
|Completed the Legacy of the Lion King’s quest.
|Bronze
|A Fleeting Dream (Secret Trophy)
|Completed the A Fleeting Dream quest.
|Bronze
|Bound by Sacred Oath (Secret Trophy)
|Completed the Bound by Sacred Oath quest.
|Bronze
|The Holy March (Secret Trophy)
|Completed The Holy March quest.
|Bronze
|Wisdom of the Great Sages (Secret Trophy)
|You’ve been to all six sanctuaries and obtained the great sage’s power.
|Bronze
|Finder of Fowl (Secret Trophy)
|All escaped chickens have been caught.
|Bronze
|Beware of their Rage (Secret Trophy)
|Have one of your biscuits stolen by a goat.
|Bronze
|History Shall Speak Their Names
|Earned renown rank, S.
|Silver
|A Vast Athenaeum
|Get 400 archive entries.
|Silver
|
|Fevrith, Restored
|All the towns in Fevrith have been restored
|Silver
|Servant of the People
|Complete 150 quests
|Silver
|World Traveler
|Uncovered 100 percent of the world map.
|Silver
|Treasure Master
|Found 20 hidden treasures using maps.
|Silver
|Unicorn Overlord (Secret Trophy)
|Completed the Unicorn Overlord quest.
|Silver
|Dying Breath of an Empire Fallen (Secret Trophy)
|Completed the Dying Breath of an Empire Fallen quest.
|Silver
|The Rite of Covenant (Secret Trophy)
|You have performed the Rite of Covenant on the Isle of Palevia.
|Silver
|The Overlord, Defeated (Secret Trophy)
|You have defeated Galerius.
|Silver
|The Light of Fevrith (Secret Trophy)
|You’ve liberated Fevrith and have destroyed Baltro’s ambitions.
|Gold
|Champion of the Coliseum (Secret Trophy)
|You’ve defeated Amalia in an offline coliseum battle.
|Gold
Getting all 51 Unicorn Overlord trophies will be a time-consuming challenge, but earning them is definitely a fun way to spend your time and create more things for you to do. My favorite trophy is the Beware of their Rage, one of the secret trophies, because the completion requirement is unexpected and pretty funny.
So, whether you’re looking for more things to do, or simply enjoy earning trophies, these are all 51 trophies in Unicorn Overlord and how to get them.