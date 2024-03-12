Category:
Unicorn Overlord trophy list: All trophies

There are even 19 secret trophies to get.
Published: Mar 11, 2024 09:09 pm
Alain, Sharon, and Ochlys in Unicorn Overlord.
In Unicorn Overlord, you can spend your time completing the campaign and unlock new companions, and you can also obtain trophies by fulfilling specific requirements. Here’s a list of every trophy in Unicorn Overlord and how to get them.

Unicorn Overlord: All 51 trophies and how to get them

Scarlett dialogue in Unicorn Overlord
Completing quests and recruiting characters will help you get these trophies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Unicorn Overlord, there are 51 trophies you can earn by playing on the PlayStation 5, with 19 being Secret Trophies which you earn by playing the game. There are also several others that may require a little planning and strategic thinking.

TrophyHow to get the trophyRarity
Almighty UnicornGet all the trophies.Platinum
It’s a StartComplete 30 questsBronze
Leading by ExampleComplete 60 quests. Bronze
Kind of HeartComplete 90 quests.Bronze
True BenevolenceComplete 120 quests.Bronze
Three Birds with One StoneDestroy a unit with four members in one battle.Bronze
Four Birds with One StoneDestroy a unit with five members in one battle.Bronze
A Superior StrikeDeal 100-plus damage with a single attackBronze
Reaching New HeightsPromote any of your characters to their advanced class.Bronze
Paragon of StrengthReach level 50 with any character.Bronze
An Unbreakable BondMax out the rapport between any two characters.Bronze
Seasoned GourmandEat 10 meals in a tavern.Bronze
A Fearsome FivesomeIncreased your unit’s maximum member size to five.Bronze
The Loyal LegionAll available unit slots have been unlocked.Bronze
A Dusty BookshelfGet 100 archive entries.Bronze
A Burgeoning LibraryGet 250 archive entries.Bronze
Compiler of ClassesAll classes have been registered in the Class Registry.Bronze
Rookie TravelerUncovered 30 percent of the world map.Bronze.
Veteran TravelerUncovered 60 percent of the world map.Bronze
Treasure HunterFound five hidden treasures using maps. Bronze
Treasure CollectorFound 10 hidden treasures using maps.Bronze
Nascent DaysEarned renown rank, D. Bronze
Whispers in the StreetsEarned renown rank, C. Bronze
Growing Cries of RevolutionEarned renown rank, B.Bronze
Beloved by AllEarned renown rank, A. Bronze
The Unicorn Ring (Secret Trophy)Completed The Unicorn Ring quest.Bronze
The priestess, Abducted (Secret Trophy)Completed The Priestess, Abducted questBronze
Another Prince (Secret Trophy)Completed the Another Prince questBronze
Heir to the Dragonlands (Secret Trophy)Completed the Heir to the Dragonlands quest. Bronze
O’er Wood and Water (Secret Trophy)Completed the O’er Wood and Water quest.Bronze
The Witch’s Word (Secret trophy)Completed The Witch’s Word quest.Bronze
Legacy of the Lion Kings (Secret Trophy)Completed the Legacy of the Lion King’s quest.Bronze
A Fleeting Dream (Secret Trophy)Completed the A Fleeting Dream quest.Bronze
Bound by Sacred Oath (Secret Trophy)Completed the Bound by Sacred Oath quest.Bronze
The Holy March (Secret Trophy)Completed The Holy March quest.Bronze
Wisdom of the Great Sages (Secret Trophy)You’ve been to all six sanctuaries and obtained the great sage’s power. Bronze
Finder of Fowl (Secret Trophy)All escaped chickens have been caught.Bronze
Beware of their Rage (Secret Trophy)Have one of your biscuits stolen by a goat. Bronze
History Shall Speak Their NamesEarned renown rank, S.Silver
A Vast AthenaeumGet 400 archive entries.Silver
Fevrith, RestoredAll the towns in Fevrith have been restoredSilver
Servant of the PeopleComplete 150 quests Silver
World TravelerUncovered 100 percent of the world map.Silver
Treasure MasterFound 20 hidden treasures using maps.Silver
Unicorn Overlord (Secret Trophy)Completed the Unicorn Overlord quest.Silver
Dying Breath of an Empire Fallen (Secret Trophy)Completed the Dying Breath of an Empire Fallen quest.Silver
The Rite of Covenant (Secret Trophy)You have performed the Rite of Covenant on the Isle of Palevia.Silver
The Overlord, Defeated (Secret Trophy)You have defeated Galerius.Silver
The Light of Fevrith (Secret Trophy)You’ve liberated Fevrith and have destroyed Baltro’s ambitions. Gold
Champion of the Coliseum (Secret Trophy)You’ve defeated Amalia in an offline coliseum battle.Gold

Getting all 51 Unicorn Overlord trophies will be a time-consuming challenge, but earning them is definitely a fun way to spend your time and create more things for you to do. My favorite trophy is the Beware of their Rage, one of the secret trophies, because the completion requirement is unexpected and pretty funny.

So, whether you’re looking for more things to do, or simply enjoy earning trophies, these are all 51 trophies in Unicorn Overlord and how to get them.

