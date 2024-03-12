Unicorn Overlord trophy list: All trophies

In Unicorn Overlord, you can spend your time completing the campaign and unlock new companions, and you can also obtain trophies by fulfilling specific requirements. Here’s a list of every trophy in Unicorn Overlord and how to get them.

Unicorn Overlord: All 51 trophies and how to get them

Completing quests and recruiting characters will help you get these trophies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Unicorn Overlord, there are 51 trophies you can earn by playing on the PlayStation 5, with 19 being Secret Trophies which you earn by playing the game. There are also several others that may require a little planning and strategic thinking.

Trophy How to get the trophy Rarity Almighty Unicorn Get all the trophies. Platinum It’s a Start Complete 30 quests Bronze Leading by Example Complete 60 quests. Bronze Kind of Heart Complete 90 quests. Bronze True Benevolence Complete 120 quests. Bronze Three Birds with One Stone Destroy a unit with four members in one battle. Bronze Four Birds with One Stone Destroy a unit with five members in one battle. Bronze A Superior Strike Deal 100-plus damage with a single attack Bronze Reaching New Heights Promote any of your characters to their advanced class. Bronze Paragon of Strength Reach level 50 with any character. Bronze An Unbreakable Bond Max out the rapport between any two characters. Bronze Seasoned Gourmand Eat 10 meals in a tavern. Bronze A Fearsome Fivesome Increased your unit’s maximum member size to five. Bronze The Loyal Legion All available unit slots have been unlocked. Bronze A Dusty Bookshelf Get 100 archive entries. Bronze A Burgeoning Library Get 250 archive entries. Bronze Compiler of Classes All classes have been registered in the Class Registry. Bronze Rookie Traveler Uncovered 30 percent of the world map. Bronze. Veteran Traveler Uncovered 60 percent of the world map. Bronze Treasure Hunter Found five hidden treasures using maps. Bronze Treasure Collector Found 10 hidden treasures using maps. Bronze Nascent Days Earned renown rank, D. Bronze Whispers in the Streets Earned renown rank, C. Bronze Growing Cries of Revolution Earned renown rank, B. Bronze Beloved by All Earned renown rank, A. Bronze The Unicorn Ring (Secret Trophy) Completed The Unicorn Ring quest. Bronze The priestess, Abducted (Secret Trophy) Completed The Priestess, Abducted quest Bronze Another Prince (Secret Trophy) Completed the Another Prince quest Bronze Heir to the Dragonlands (Secret Trophy) Completed the Heir to the Dragonlands quest. Bronze O’er Wood and Water (Secret Trophy) Completed the O’er Wood and Water quest. Bronze The Witch’s Word (Secret trophy) Completed The Witch’s Word quest. Bronze Legacy of the Lion Kings (Secret Trophy) Completed the Legacy of the Lion King’s quest. Bronze A Fleeting Dream (Secret Trophy) Completed the A Fleeting Dream quest. Bronze Bound by Sacred Oath (Secret Trophy) Completed the Bound by Sacred Oath quest. Bronze The Holy March (Secret Trophy) Completed The Holy March quest. Bronze Wisdom of the Great Sages (Secret Trophy) You’ve been to all six sanctuaries and obtained the great sage’s power. Bronze Finder of Fowl (Secret Trophy) All escaped chickens have been caught. Bronze Beware of their Rage (Secret Trophy) Have one of your biscuits stolen by a goat. Bronze History Shall Speak Their Names Earned renown rank, S. Silver A Vast Athenaeum Get 400 archive entries. Silver Fevrith, Restored All the towns in Fevrith have been restored Silver Servant of the People Complete 150 quests Silver World Traveler Uncovered 100 percent of the world map. Silver Treasure Master Found 20 hidden treasures using maps. Silver Unicorn Overlord (Secret Trophy) Completed the Unicorn Overlord quest. Silver Dying Breath of an Empire Fallen (Secret Trophy) Completed the Dying Breath of an Empire Fallen quest. Silver The Rite of Covenant (Secret Trophy) You have performed the Rite of Covenant on the Isle of Palevia. Silver The Overlord, Defeated (Secret Trophy) You have defeated Galerius. Silver The Light of Fevrith (Secret Trophy) You’ve liberated Fevrith and have destroyed Baltro’s ambitions. Gold Champion of the Coliseum (Secret Trophy) You’ve defeated Amalia in an offline coliseum battle. Gold

Getting all 51 Unicorn Overlord trophies will be a time-consuming challenge, but earning them is definitely a fun way to spend your time and create more things for you to do. My favorite trophy is the Beware of their Rage, one of the secret trophies, because the completion requirement is unexpected and pretty funny.

So, whether you’re looking for more things to do, or simply enjoy earning trophies, these are all 51 trophies in Unicorn Overlord and how to get them.