Best Rosalinde loadout in Unicorn Overlord

Elf Augurs are only available starting in Elheim, and they’re absurdly powerful mages. Rosalinde, the first Elf Augur available to you in Unicorn Overlord, serves her role with ease. Let’s talk about her best loadout so you can crush armored units and shielded powerhouses alike.

Best characters to pair with Rosalinde

Listen, this elf needs some bulk. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rosalinde is a hybrid mage-damage dealer and support, able to heal small injuries while cracking heads with Magickal Damage in Unicorn Overlord. As a result, she does her best work with a solid frontline of Physickal Damage-dealers but will often need one or more support aids for the fight.

Knight, Great Knight: Great Knights like Renault and Clive can benefit a lot from Rosalinde's abilities that make their weapons do magical damage. In addition to busting armor, they can spread the love through their multiple column-smiting attacks.

Arbalest, Shieldshooter: Arbalests like Liza help Rosalinde's middling support qualities by being a middling support herself. The small heals and shielding can help Rosalinde keep people healthy without overdoing it on healing.

Greatshield Unit (Legionaire, Dark Marquess, Werebear): Getting someone who can protect Rosalinde is in your best interest. Berengaria is a good example, but a pure defense unit like Bryce or Bertrand can serve you quite well if your goal is to keep her alive and building Faeries.

Werelion: Morard can help Rosalinde's middling healing through his own fantastic self-heal and ability to survive a lethal hit. His strong physical damage through Grand Smash is awesome for clearing out buffs and taking out units with low Physickal Defense and high Magickal Defense.

Feathersword: Ochlys works well with the units that Rosalinde likes. Many of them are weaker to Magickal damage than Physickal, so someone capable of defending them from damage is a good idea.

Rosalinde does not make for the best leader of her party. We recommend using the Knight or Feathersword for mobility purposes in most situations. Rosalinde can work if you need more Magickal Assists for a map, but that quickly drains her stamina. We recommend spending the Valor to switch off of a more mobile leader if you want Rosalinde’s assist on the frontlines.

Best equipment for Rosalinde

With stats like this, you can make a highly effective rush-down character out of Rosalinde. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As an Elven Augur, Rosalinde has slots for a Spear and three Accessory Slots. We want to make her hyper-aggressive, with the ability to quickly overwhelm enemy units before moving to a support role by curing her allies. The following equipment helps with that.

Spear—Hybrid Physickal/Magickal Damage: Any spear that pumps this woman’s Magickal damage will see dividends paid. The Kingslance Elhal is a great example, though other options like the Phantom Knight’s Spear work as well.

Accessory One—Magickal Damage: Anything that pumps Rosalinde's Magickal damage is appreciated here. The Sorcerer's Medallion is the most obvious choice and works well with her multi-hits.

Accessory Two—AP: Rosalinde's damage is extremely AP-oriented, from building Faerie stacks to developing pure damage. Ruby Pendants are a good idea here, as is an ally with the White Cat-Ear Hood to help her get another AP.

Accessory Three—Durability: Rosalinde is made of paper. If she's ever targeted, it'll be the end of her. A cloak like the Twilight Cloak lets her avoid a hit—hopefully enough that it, combined with her allies' blocking, gives her another chance at life during harder skirmishes.

Alternatively, you can boost Passive points and use Magia Soul to double-up on faerie production or Elemental Roar during combat. If you do so, make sure you have all four PP with something like a Sapphire Pendant as well as a Ruby Pendant for full AP. That way, you can set her up for a double Elemental Roar, a brutal barrage of magic damage sure to chew through all enemies except the tankiest Magickal tanks.

Best conditions for Rosalinde

Play your tactics right, and you’ll get a really cool, high-damage combo. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For our build, focusing largely on Primus Edge and Elemental Roar, we want the following Conditions in place.

Sylphic Wind—Flying Enemies Present: Sylphic Wind is an okay spell that only really tears through flying units. Leave it at that. Primus Edge—Own AP is four or more: We really want her to use Elemental Roar immediately. You may have to remove this condition if the enemy team has anti-AP abilities, but that’ll get her one more stack of Faeries before she Roars—two if an ally gives her AP with an ability. Elemental Roar—No condition: We want her to Roar once she has a stack of Faeries ready, which is just after a Primus Edge and the Rage of the Faeries ability.

Her conditions are more simple. If you choose the Twilight Cloak as her defensive item, let her prioritize that with no condition.

Rage of the Faeries—Row with most combatants: Nothing to note here. That’s a stack of Faeries and some free damage. If she targets a three-man row, the stun’s more handy. If you want Rage to activate, make sure nobody else in the squad’s start of battle ability is overriding it. Curing Heal—Target HP is below 100 percent: As usual for a quick and easy heal, we’re mostly okay with her spamming this at everyone who gets injured. You can set it to only target a debuffed ally for devastating fights against Druids, though.

Tip: Magia Soul Rosalinde With Magia Soul, you can make Rosalinde work by making sure she only uses it when she has three or less AP. That way, she’ll only be able to trigger the double-cast when she uses Elemental Roar, instead of spamming it with Primus Edge. However, this strategy can be disrupted easily and we don’t recommend it for a more well-rounded Elf Augur.

