Unicorn Overlord employs several methods for Alain to grow his Liberation Army, from auto-recruiting story cutscenes to decision-based side quests. Ochlys is one such unit that needs a specific requirement met before she joins up with your cause—and it can be a grind.

Ochlys is the first Angel you meet in Unicorn Overlord and your introduction to the larger existence of the Palevian Orthodoxy along with its knights. On top of being your first look at a non-human race in the game, Ochlys and her Feathersword class are a powerful asset for your army if you manage to recruit her. Thankfully, the angel is rather easy to obtain as a deployable unit if you are ready to do some divine window shopping.

How to recruit Ochlys in Unicorn Overlord: An Angel’s Request story guide

Meeting an angel out of the blue you will want to recruit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you begin to explore the overworld in Unicorn Overlord, you are bound to spot Ochlys flapping around not far from Thulust Harbor. She will explain her plight and ask for the Liberation Army’s help in freeing a nearby church from the Black Talons, who are occupying the church to steal Divine Shards that the angel left in her friend Sharon’s hands.

That quest, The Winged Knight, will see you challenge the Black Talons occupying the church and defeating them. In the end, you will choose between executing or freeing the boss character Mandrin. Regardless of your choice, you will be able to recruit Sharon and take the first step in getting Ochlys as well.

Following the completion of The Winged Knight, you will start the An Angel’s Request quest after speaking with Ochlys again in the overworld. With that, she will open a shop available in multiple locations where you can exchange Divine Shards, items you can find on the map by mining or picking up sparkling spots on the map for rare and powerful items.

The goal of this quest is to exchange a total of 30 Divine Shards for items in the shop. Once you meet that requirement, you will clear the quest, receiving a chance to recruit Ochlys to the Liberation Army, along with a few equippable items. Don’t worry about missing out on any of those items in the Divine Shard Exchange: Once Ochlys joins you, she will be replaced by generic Feathersword Angel NPCs, who will run the shop in her stead.