Unicorn Overlord Switch vs PS5: Which version is best?

Unicorn Overlord, Vanillaware’s recent tactical RPG, is a gorgeous game with many characters to interact with and battles to decimate. But which console does it the most justice: Nintendo Switch or PS5? Let’s go over the pros and cons for each platform.

Should you get Unicorn Overlord on Nintendo Switch or PS5?

Vanillaware’s legendary art style looks a bit better on the PS5. Image via Vanillaware Ltd

We recommend purchasing Unicorn Overlord on the Switch over the PS5. The game looks and performs slightly better on the PS5 than the Nintendo Switch, with a higher resolution. But, the Nintendo Switch allows you to play Unicorn Overlord on the move, and the difference in quality and appearance is minimal.

Unicorn Overlord is a gorgeous game with a lot of movement and sound. By nature of the console, the Switch isn’t capable of outputting the same graphical quality that the PS5 can handle. This makes the home console very tempting for fans of Vanillaware’s art style, as you’ll be able to experience the game at a higher resolution.

However, Unicorn Overlord is a very accessible game to play on the go. Being able to pause combat, farm in the overworld, and organize units and inventories is ideal for when you’re out and about. Additionally, both on and off-dock, the Nintendo Switch version has no significant performance issues for the most part—although you might see a few frame drops during combat, like when many traps activate at once.

The Switch’s load time and rendering speed don’t hamper performance, as the game loads quickly in all situations. The game honestly looks surprisingly good on Switch, even in handheld mode. The resolution is lower and you will absolutely get better image quality on PS5, but it’s not a significant upgrade.

Gameplay and in-game cutscenes run great no matter where you go. Image via Vanillaware Ltd

There are also a handful of minor bugs for the PS5 that can make the game a bit unruly. Unicorn Overlord was designed for the PS4, and the transition to PS5 introduced a few issues. A recently fixed bug caused crashing during online matchmaking in the Coliseum, for example. A Reddit user also reported that the game might be a victim of PlayStation cloud save shenanigans. Many of these bugs are thankfully being fixed in updates, but you’ll probably have a smoother experience on Switch.

Don’t let these factors prevent you from getting the game on PS5, though. It’s a gorgeous game made much prettier by the PS5’s higher resolution and quality. That said, Unicorn Overlord‘s smooth performance and beautiful graphics on the Switch are downright impressive. And, they come with the upside of letting you play this well-crafted tactical RPG on the go.

Thankfully, if you’re wondering about performance or appearance yourself, there is a free demo on both Nintendo Switch and PS5 so you can give the game a try before purchasing it. It’s quite an extensive demo, and covers the game’s entire first act.

