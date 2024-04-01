All Sigil Trial locations in Unicorn Overlord

Selvie’s quest to find all Sigil Trials in Unicorn Overlord spans from the beginning to the end of the game. Your Shaman’s adventure is one of the least obvious sidequests in the game, lacking the question marks of most objectives.

In Unicorn Overlord, Sigil Trials are small maps designed to level up units quickly. Alongside providing several enemies for you to defeat, they also drop Treatises based on their level—use items that grant a flat amount of experience.

In order to open Sigil Trials, you must first unlock the Shaman Selvie. Selvie is standing on the first Sigil Trial you find—we found her on Sigil Trial Beginner Two, for example. She’ll join you as soon as you agree to help her figure out the secret of the ancient objects, so you don’t even have to challenge the trial immediately to use the debuffer.

Here’s where you can find all the Sigil Trials in Unicorn Overlord.

All Beginner Sigil Trial Locations in Unicorn Overlord

There are two Beginner Sigil Trials in Unicorn Overlord, both found fairly early in the game, though not immediately. They are split between Cornia and Drakenhold—the intended second region.

And so our journey begins. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Sigil’s Trial, Beginner One is located to the right of the entrance to Drakenhold. While still in Cornia, before crossing the southern bridge into the dragon region, simply keep heading right. The Trial is in a brown valley. It is Enemy Level Six, but any unit should be fine to fight in here. You get a Lapis Pendant, a Dew of Vitality, and three Novice Military Treatises for your first-time clear reward.

Welcome to Drakenhold, population Archers and Flyers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Sigil’s Trial, Beginner Two is located in Western Drakenhold. You’ll have to complete The Priestess, Abducted and The General in Black to get all the way down there. Once you are there, go down the left side of Drakenhold and look for an outcropping to the right. This Trial is recommended for level 10 characters. You get a Phantom Knight’s Shield, a Dew of Protection, and three Novice Military Treatises when you clear this for the first time.

All Moderate Sigil Trial Locations in Unicorn Overlord

There are three Moderate Sigil Trials in Unicorn Overlord. These are scattered within the three starting regions between level 10-20—northern Cornia, Drakenhold, and Elheim.

Get ready for some Housecarls and Cavalry. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Sigil’s Trial, Moderate One is located in Northern Cornia, past where you recruit Melisandre. Head around the scary central castle to either the left or right and work your way to the very northern tip of the region. This Trial is recommended for level 13 characters. You’ll get a Phantom Knight’s Spear, a Dew of Strength, and three Standard Military Treatises for your first-time clear reward.

This trial is full of Gladiators and their Supports. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Sigil’s Trial, Moderate Two is located in central Drakenhold, accessible after the Another Prince quest or after you liberate Adopti and recruit Jeremy. Either way, simply head north from Ömpalast Town and you’re golden. This Trial is recommended for level 15 characters. Earn yourself a Phantom Knight’s Axe, a Dew of Knowledge, and three Standard Military Treatises on first-time clear.

Get ready for Elven units. Bring True Strike. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Sigil’s Trial, Moderate Three is located in early Elheim. You’ll need to head southwest from Satama to get there since it’s tucked away behind a grove. But you can access this as early as post-Scarlett if you want, as long as Rosalinde guides you across the border. This Trial is recommended for level 18 characters. You receive a Phantom Knight’s Greatshield, a Dew of Warding, and three Standard Military Treatises for your first-time clear reward.

All Advanced Sigil Trial Locations in Unicorn Overlord

There are three Advanced Sigil Trials in Unicorn Overlord. These are located in Elheim and Bastorias.

This time, there’ll be both Humans and Elves. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Sigil’s Trial, Advanced One is located in southeastern Elheim, requiring a bit of progress into the region’s story. Once you liberate Karayaksunn Town, head south of that point. The Sigil is right next to the Black Market seller of Elheim. This Trial is recommended for level 21 characters. You’ll obtain a Phantom Knight’s Sword, a Dew of Skill, and three Expert Military Treatises for your first-time clear reward.

A good place to get used to Bestral enemies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Sigil’s Trial, Advanced Two is all the way up north, in central-east Bastorias. Head southwest of the Ancient City of Bastoritza and north of Domgakom town and you’ll find it quickly. This Trial is recommended for level 26 characters. You’ll get a Phantom Knight’s Shield, a Dew of Acuity, and three Expert Military Treatises for your first-time clear reward.

Just a few more Bestrals to go, though now with a wider range of support units. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Sigil’s Trial, Advanced Three is in southwestern Bastorias. Head west of Zagatul Harbor and south of Vosfraga Town. This Trial is recommended for level 29 characters. You get a Phantom Knight’s Bow, a Dew of Keenness, and three Expert Military Treatises for your first-time clear reward.

All Expert Sigil Trial Locations in Unicorn Overlord

There are two Expert Sigil Trials in Unicorn Overlord, both located in the kingdom of Albion.

Let’s start fighting a few Flying Angels. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Sigil’s Trial, Expert One is located north of the Albion Black Market Dealer. Head all the way west from Dyregulf town, until you cross a small bridge. Both the Sigil and Black Market Dealer are on that small island. This Trial is recommended for level 31 characters. A Phantom Knight’s Greatshield, a Dew of Parrying, and three Master Military Treatises are your first-time clear reward.

Be careful, Featherstaves are strong. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Sigil’s Trial, Expert Two is on the far western side of Albion. You’ll have to head north from Roastford Town and hug the beach to your left to get to a small clearing. This Trial is recommended for level 34 characters. You get an Illusory Cloak, a Dew of Agility, and three Master Military Treatises for your first-time clear reward.

Zenith Sigil Trial Location in Unicorn Overlord

The Zenith Trial is located in central Cornia, behind some of Galerius’ goons.

The final farm. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Sigil’s Trial, Zenith, the only one of its type, is the endgame farming trial for level 38 characters. You’ll need to liberate Sorm, the final city of Alain’s homeland, to access it. A caster enemy actually stands on the Trial during the fight to indicate where it is. You’ll receive a Phantom Knight’s Staff, a Dew of Illusion, and three Supreme Military Treatises for a first-time clear.

Tip: Farming the late-game The Zenith Trial is one of the best methods of obtaining experience for level 30-50 characters—especially if you have a few units that fell behind as you progressed. You get five Supreme Military Treatises each time you clear this dungeon, so 50,000 EXP to divvy among your troops.

Once you clear the Zenith Trial, you’ll be rewarded with a Silver Goblet that improves EXP gain, a Dew of Illusion for stat boosts, and a new Heraldry symbol in the shape of a Sigil.

