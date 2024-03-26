How to get the true ending in Unicorn Overlord

With Galerius at your feet after Unicorn Overlord’s seemingly final battle, you’d expect the game’s riveting story to end once you pick the evil Emperor’s fate. But that’s not the case. Based on the choice you make, the game can have multiple endings, only one of which is true.

If you’re wondering how to unlock the best ending to Unicorn Overlord, our guide has everything you need to know. Before you hop into the next section, though, here’s a spoiler alert for those who like to explore and discover tidbits like these on their own.

The true ending in Unicorn Overlord, explained

How should you end it? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Immediately after defeating Galerius in Unicorn Overlord and an intense talk with him, you will be given two options: Strike him down or Emancipate his soul. As Alain, you can choose either, but each has very different consequences.

Considering all the evil he has done to the kingdom of Zenoira, you may consider striking him down for good. Unfortunately for players, it will lead to an unfavorable ending, which will lead Galerius to possess Alain’s body and continue terrorizing the Zenoiran Empire.

To get the true or good ending in Unicorn Overlord, you have to choose the option to emancipate his soul, letting Alain purify Galerius’ soul with the Ring of the Unicorn.

But getting the true ending isn’t as easy as choosing the second option. Galerius won’t like your choice to purify him, leading him to challenge Alain and his allies again. Consequently, Baltro, Galerius’ closest ally, appears and betrays Galerius, exposing the evil Emperor’s true form: Queen Ilenia.

Ilenia was the ruling monarch of the Zenoiran Empire before it was attacked by Galerius. As it happens, Ilenia killed Galerius in the initial rebellion, but Baltro bound Galerius’ soul to her, keeping the evil Emperor alive in her body all this while.

With the true villain revealed to be Baltro, Alain and his allies will have one last battle to fight against the wicked sorcerer Baltro. Defeat him to be crowned the ruler of Cornia and end the story on the best possible note.

