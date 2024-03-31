In Unicorn Overlord, players will face several challenging quests that will test their strategizing abilities. One of the earlier examples of these quests is the main quest, Another Prince.

This guide will show you the best way to complete the Another Prince quest in Unicorn Overlord.

In Another Prince, players finally meet Gilbert, the crowned prince of Drakenhold, who is defending his home against the Zenorian empire. With the help of Alain and the Liberation Army, your goal is to defeat Anton, the commander of the troops making their way to conquer Drakenhold. You’ll do this with a little help from the overzealous warrior Amalia, who seeks to see Gilbert’s Baumratte Coliseum reopened.

How to complete Another Prince in Unicorn Overlord

Once the battle begins, the game will inform you that there are two ways to achieve victory. The first way is simply to defeat Anton in battle. The second, more difficult way is to defeat enough Zenorian troops to force a retreat. To defeat Anton, you only need to target your units at him, defeating the smaller enemy units along the way. To force a retreat, you’ll have to take control of all three nearby garrisons and their captains and defeat any reinforcements without approaching Anton.

It’s worth noting that all enemy troops in this quest are level 14, so for maximum efficiency, do not begin this battle if you’re too under-leveled.

As you start the battle, you will notice that you can immediately control Gilbert and Amalia’s units. You’ll also notice two catapults right next to the bridge close to where Gilbert was deployed. Use Gilbert’s unit to take control of the right catapult and use it to mow down enemy units on the right side of the map. Anton’s command post is on the extreme right corner of the map, and these enemy units are on the way to him, so you’ll need to get rid of them first.

Once you do that, move Amalia’s unit to the north side of the map, past a nearby watchtower, towards the Bedriv garrison. Her unit needs to defeat all the smaller enemy units on the way to the garrison.

Now that you’ve moved both Gilbert and Amalia’s units, it’s time to deploy your own units. There are countless unit combinations of different classes that prove effective in this battle as long as they are leveled enough.

These are just some of the unit combinations that can be used for this battle:

Alain’s Unit – Alain, Travis, Bruno, Berengaria

Alain, Travis, Bruno, Berengaria Josef’s Unit – Josef, Auch, Scarlett, and Yahna

– Josef, Auch, Scarlett, and Yahna Virginia’s Unit – Virginia, Fran, Kitra, Miriam

How to force a retreat

At your discretion, deploy a unit to garrison the nearby bridge. Doing this will give you a strategic advantage against other troops and allow you to deploy more troops from the bridge. Once you’ve done that, deploy another unit to take control of the left catapult. Use the catapult to mow down the units advancing on the left side of the map. It’s best to deploy two units to take care of these troops, as one controls the catapult while the other deals with the stragglers.

Once you do that, deploy a unit with an archer as the leader on the watch tower next to the Bedriv garrison, and use the skill Arrow Rain to weaken the enemy troops around the area. Now, move the unit you placed on the bridge to attack the garrison. This unit will push toward the garrison, and along with Amalia’s unit, you should be able to defeat the enemy troops placed there. You can then use the nearby camp to heal all allies near the newly conquered garrison.

After taking the garrison, deploy another unit around where Gilbert used the catapult to push toward the Ortofells garrison. Once you’ve used the catapult to trim enough of the swarm, push toward the garrison with Gilbert’s unit and the unit you just deployed, defeating any enemy troops along the way until you conquer it.

At this point in the battle, reinforcements will start to emerge. They’ll emerge from the right side near the garrison you just conquered, the left side near Goefull ruins, and the northwest side where the Bedriv garrison is. Use your available units to defeat these troops.

Once you’ve secured two of the four garrisons, keep using the left catapult near Goefull Ruins to thin the new reinforcements in the area. Once that’s done, you can move the units you deployed in the area to advance toward Goefull Ruins. Once there, defeat Hilda’s units and take control of her post.

Now, you can win the battle by either forcing a retreat by defeating the majority of the remaining enemy units around the area or by advancing toward Anton. You can push toward Anton with Amalia’s units, Gilbert’s units, and Josef’s unit to defeat him. It’s worth noting that you will be unable to recruit Gilbert in this quest, but you can recruit Amalia after the quest ends. She can be found in the reopened Coliseum, where you can recruit her after defeating her.

