How to recruit Hilda in Unicorn Overlord

On the wings of dragons and family.
Published: Mar 12, 2024 05:00 am
Primm and Hilda speaking in Unicorn Overlord.
In tactical RPGs, it isn’t uncommon for certain units in an enemy’s army to be recruitable—though they can sometimes be missed entirely if you don’t know how to persuade them to your side. Thankfully, some missable units in Unicorn Overlord are like Hilda, giving you tips to recruit them. 

You will encounter Hilda as you press deep into the land of Drakenhold, likely acting as your introduction to the Wyvern Knight class outside of generic units as she maintains order over a town suffering from the continued effects of a plague that has impacted the country for six years. While she will initially seem like a normal Unicorn Overlord, you can easily recruit her—given that you previously saved another unit. 

How to recruit Hilda in Unicorn Overlord: The Champion of Order quest guide

Hilda and Alain speaking Unicorn Overlord.
Hilda’s mission is one of the tougher mid-level missions you will find as you push into Drakenhold, and you need to ensure you have recruited her sister Primm and get the two to talk mid-battle to recruit Hilda

Primm is a Cleric unit you will meet during The General in Black quest early on in Drakenhold. You need to rescue her during that mission once she appears as a third party and attempts to escape from the surrounding Zenoiran forces on the right side of the map. Once you have secured her for your army—and used her to recruit Aramis on the same side of the map—you have everything you need to do the same for Hilda.

When you reach Hilda and begin The Champion of Order quest, Primm will preempt your unit selection by asking you to take her to her sister so they can talk. You must bring her to the battle to recruit Hilda. Hilda sits at a fort on the left side of the map and has several other units around her that you will need to fight through while also trying to take two other points, so make sure you have a few different formations built up to support themselves for a split approach.

Once you have Primm talk with Hilda, the Wyvern Knight will still insist on fighting you. Once you clear the quest, you will need to talk to Hilda in the overworld right next to where the fighting took place to finish recruiting her with a boss cutscene and decision. She investigated the source of the plague and now believes what Primm told her during their in-battle conversation.

