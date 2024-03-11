Category:
Unicorn Overlord

How to recruit Amalia in Unicorn Overlord

You aren't ready for this fight.
Image of Cale Michael
Cale Michael
|
Published: Mar 11, 2024 03:19 am
Amalia talking to Alain.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unicorn Overlord is a story built around its characters and the frequent introduction of new units designed to catch your attention. Few fighters make as big a first impression as the giant Dreadnought, Amalia, who will truly test your mettle if you want to recruit her. 

Recommended Videos

Amalia makes her first appearance in the middle of your journey through Drakengard as you lend a hand to Prince Gilbert and prepare to make a stand outside of the county’s Coliseum. Seeking to reopen the mighty fighting arena, Amalia agrees to assist Alain and Gilbert in taking on an overwhelming Zenoiran force. The Dreadnought is not like other recruitable units, however, and requires you to best yet another challenge even after that story event before she will join you in Unicorn Overlord

How to recruit Amalia at the Coliseum in Unicorn Overlord

Amalia lives up to her Dreadnought class by making herself a worthy challenge you won’t be able to clear right after you are introduced to her dominating power. To recruit Amalia in Unicorn Overlord, you must clear every challenge in the Baumratte Coliseum.

Amalia's Grand Champion status at the Coliseum.
This is not a fight you can do right away. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you first encounter and battle alongside Amalia, you can view her stats and see she is already far beyond anything you have encountered up until that point in the story—with the quest she appears in featuring enemies around level 15. If you inspect her stats again when she enters the reopened Coliseum, she sits at level 40 with powerful equipment, abilities, and four other level 40 units in her deployment. 

Amalia's Grand Champion details and NPC units at the Coliseum.
Even if she was alone, Amalia could decimate a small army. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Amalia sits as the Grand Champion of the Coliseum, meaning you have to clear the previous 29 ranked challenges to even reach her. Once you defeat her, however, you will get 300 Coliseum Coins, 30,000 Gold for your War Funds, and a Hero’s Medallion—all to pair with a powerful new addition to your army as you likely gear up for the final part of the story.

related content
Read Article Does the Unicorn Overlord demo carry over to the full game?
unicorn overlord map
Category: Unicorn Overlord
Unicorn Overlord
Does the Unicorn Overlord demo carry over to the full game?
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Mar 11, 2024
Read Article How do you Promote a unit in Unicorn Overlord?
Unicorn Overlord castle on map with fireworks
Category: Unicorn Overlord
Unicorn Overlord
How do you Promote a unit in Unicorn Overlord?
Cale Michael Cale Michael Mar 11, 2024
Read Article Will Unicorn Overlord get DLC?
Alain, Josef, Leah, and Virginia in Unicorn Overlord.
Category: Unicorn Overlord
Unicorn Overlord
Will Unicorn Overlord get DLC?
Cale Michael Cale Michael Mar 11, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Does the Unicorn Overlord demo carry over to the full game?
unicorn overlord map
Category: Unicorn Overlord
Unicorn Overlord
Does the Unicorn Overlord demo carry over to the full game?
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Mar 11, 2024
Read Article How do you Promote a unit in Unicorn Overlord?
Unicorn Overlord castle on map with fireworks
Category: Unicorn Overlord
Unicorn Overlord
How do you Promote a unit in Unicorn Overlord?
Cale Michael Cale Michael Mar 11, 2024
Read Article Will Unicorn Overlord get DLC?
Alain, Josef, Leah, and Virginia in Unicorn Overlord.
Category: Unicorn Overlord
Unicorn Overlord
Will Unicorn Overlord get DLC?
Cale Michael Cale Michael Mar 11, 2024
Author
Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.