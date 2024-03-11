How to recruit Amalia in Unicorn Overlord

Unicorn Overlord is a story built around its characters and the frequent introduction of new units designed to catch your attention. Few fighters make as big a first impression as the giant Dreadnought, Amalia, who will truly test your mettle if you want to recruit her.

Amalia makes her first appearance in the middle of your journey through Drakengard as you lend a hand to Prince Gilbert and prepare to make a stand outside of the county’s Coliseum. Seeking to reopen the mighty fighting arena, Amalia agrees to assist Alain and Gilbert in taking on an overwhelming Zenoiran force. The Dreadnought is not like other recruitable units, however, and requires you to best yet another challenge even after that story event before she will join you in Unicorn Overlord.

How to recruit Amalia at the Coliseum in Unicorn Overlord

Amalia lives up to her Dreadnought class by making herself a worthy challenge you won’t be able to clear right after you are introduced to her dominating power. To recruit Amalia in Unicorn Overlord, you must clear every challenge in the Baumratte Coliseum.

This is not a fight you can do right away. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you first encounter and battle alongside Amalia, you can view her stats and see she is already far beyond anything you have encountered up until that point in the story—with the quest she appears in featuring enemies around level 15. If you inspect her stats again when she enters the reopened Coliseum, she sits at level 40 with powerful equipment, abilities, and four other level 40 units in her deployment.

Even if she was alone, Amalia could decimate a small army. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Amalia sits as the Grand Champion of the Coliseum, meaning you have to clear the previous 29 ranked challenges to even reach her. Once you defeat her, however, you will get 300 Coliseum Coins, 30,000 Gold for your War Funds, and a Hero’s Medallion—all to pair with a powerful new addition to your army as you likely gear up for the final part of the story.