All Unicorn Overlord classes

There are over 60 classes to choose from in Unicorn Overlord—including base classes and advanced classes—so you can be sure that if you are planning on jumping into the JRPG, you will have plenty of choices when it comes to your starting class and the more advanced classes.

We are going to be looking at every possible class in Unicorn Overlord so you can pick the one that suits your play style when you get started with the game.

All classes in Unicorn Overlord

Arbalist

Crossbows at the ready. Image via Vanillaware.

This crossbow-wielding class is well suited for taking on flying enemies, with high physical damage and accuracy. Arbalists are perfect for providing support on the back lines of a battlefield.

Berserker

An advanced class that is obtained as a promotion of the Gladiator class, the Berserker falls under the Infantry class type, acting as a foot soldier and tank type. Their Leader Effect is a skill called Barrier Breaker, which is a highly useful skill on certain maps that allow you to break down barricades and gates with ease.

Bishop

This is another class that can only be played when you have promoted a base class. To get the Bishop, you will need to promote the Cleric class. The Bishop is a healing class that can assist in healing for any of your allied units.

Breaker

A promotion class from the Warrior, the Breaker is another class that can break down gates and barriers.

Cleric

Heals, please. Image via Vanillaware.

The Cleric is the main healing class you can start with, though it will change to Bishop when promoted. The Cleric uses healing magic and recovery abilities to help allies and heal them. They work well with high HP classes.

Dark Knight

This class is well suited in battles against infantry-based classes, though they are weak against anti-cavalry classes. They also have skills that can become stronger when they are at low HP.

Dark Marquess

There are four different types of the Dark Marquess class, with each one being proficient in a certain weapon. These Dark Marquess types are as follows: Axe, Spear, Staff, and Sword. No matter which weapon style you choose for this class, you will be able to attack with skills that cause afflictions.

Doom Knight

The Doom Knight is the promoted version of the Dark Knight, with similar skills to its preceding class. This class also has the Quick Rest Leader Effect skill, which reduces the time you have to wait while resting.

Dreadnought

When it comes to powerful physical attack skills, the Dreadnought is the class of choice. This class has well-balanced defense and offense, making for a formidable opponent in battle.

Druid

The Druid can resist magical abilities thanks to their Resist Magic Assist Leader Effect, but they can also inflict lasting debuffs on enemies with skills such as Passive Curse.

Elven Archer

As the name suggests, this class is all about long-range attacks with a bow and arrow, but this isn’t the only skill the Elven Archer has. This class can also remove debuffs from allies, which makes them particularly well-suited to battles against Shamans.

Elven Augur

Elven Augurs are another support class that can heal and provide other supportive buffs to allies, such as faeries the Augur will summon to strengthen ally abilities.

Elven Fencer

An elven edge lord. Image via Vanillaware.

The Elven Fencer combines short-range magic skills—such as magical barriers that can be used to protect allies—and melee attacks with long-range physical abilities, making them a particularly unique class.

Elven Sibyl

Another healing and support class, Elven Sibyls can also call on the power of faeries to strengthen their allies while also offering healing assists to teammates.

Featherbow

Cupid eat your heart out. Image via Vanillaware.

Skilled at magical defense and highly accurate—while also lowering enemy accuracy—the Featherbow is stronger when battling in the daytime.

Feathershield

Much like the Featherbow, the Feathershield is stronger in the daytime. They also have a high level of defense against magic and can reflect magical attacks.

Featherstaff

Another class that is better suited for daytime battles, the Featherstaff is the healer of the “feather” classes. This is a class that can use healing magic pre-emptively, just before an attack lands on an ally.

Feathersword

Feathers for days. Image via Vanillaware.

Just like the other “feather” classes, the Feathersword works best in the daytime, growing stronger in the light. They are also a quick and nimble class, with excellent evasion skills. The Feathersword class is well suited for battle against magical classes due to their skills in magic defense.

Fighter

The Fighter class is skilled in physical defense and can protect allies from long-range attacks, though they are ineffective against magic and anti-armor attacks.

Gladiator

He’s a big boy. Image via Vanillaware.

The Gladiator is a tank-like class with high HP and strong physical attacks, but their physical and magical defense is low.

Great Knight

This is another class that balances offense and defense skills to make for a well-balanced class. This horse-mounted class is only obtained when you have promoted the Knight class.

Gryphon Knight

Majestic. Image via Vanillaware.

This class involves fighting while flying on the back of a Gryphon, and it has high evasion skills, strong attacks, and excellent defense against magic. You will need to be wary of enemies with anti-flying skills when you choose this class.

Gryphon Master

You can access the Gryphon Master upon successful promotion of the Gryphon Knight, boasting the same skills as the Gryphon Knight but with more power.

High Lord

A promotion from the Lord class, the High Lord is well suited for battle against infantry and has the Ranged Assist Leader Effect, which allows for more Valor Points to be gained when enemy units are defeated.

High Priestess

When you have promoted the Priestess class, you will get the High Priestess. This class has a range of support and healing skills.

Hoplite

Hoplites excel at physical defense, making them a suitable class when it comes to protecting allied units. They aren’t very effective against magic or anti-armor attacks, but do take less damage from ranged assists.

Housecarl

His name is probably not Carl. Image via Vanillaware.

Housecarls are all about dealing heavy damage and quickly lowering enemy defenses. Their physical attacks can break down enemy armor in just one hit, making them well-suited for direct attacks.

Hunter

Wielding a bow and arrow, the Hunter can easily take down flying enemy classes thanks to their precision. They are also formidable foes against enemies with high evasion skills.

Knight

Much like the promoted version of this class—the Great Knight—the Knight is all about balancing offense and defense.

Landsknecht

Promoted from the Sellsword, the Landsknect class has some impressive attacking skills as well as a Leader Effect that allows for the quick regeneration of stamina and HP when garrisoned.

Legionnaire

Promoting the Hoplite class will get you the Legionnaire, which has the same physical defense prowess but on a more significant scale.

Lord

This is an important class in the game, as it is the class of the protagonist Alain, so you will need to get to grips with it pretty quickly. Skilled in both defense and offense, the Lord also has proficiency in swords

Necromancer

The Necromancer is a magical class that is skilled in using forbidden, dark magical abilities. They can reanimate their fallen allies in battle, but they are also formidable opponents due to their balance of offense and defense.

Overlord

This class is all about brute strength and powerful attacks, with the Leader Effect skill of the Overlord class allowing them to resist defeat from stage damage and recover HP after each battle.

Paladin

You can’t have an RPG without a Paladin class, and the Paladin in Unicorn Overlord is pretty typical in this sense. They are effective against infantry enemies, but weak to those with anti cavalry abilities.

Priestess

This class is the predecessor to the High Priestess. The Priestess also offers skills such as Holy Light and Curing Call to heal and buff enemies.

Prince

Another support class, the Prince is well suited for strengthening allies on the battlefield with skills such as Defensive Order, which grants all allies a 20 percent defense buff.

Radiant Knight

The Radiant Knight is particularly strong against magical attackers but is ineffective against players on flying mounts.

Rogue

This class is promoted from the Thief and uses sneaky skills, such as Passive Steal (which steals an enemy’s PP), to cause chaos in battle.

Sainted Knight

Promoted from the Radiant Knight, the Sainted Knight can take less damage from magical assists thanks to their Resist Magic Assist skill.

Sellswords

Much like the Landsknecht—the promoted version of the Sellsword—the Sellsword is well-versed in strong attacks, with abilities such as Heavy Slash and Killing Chain.

Sergeant

The Sergeant has a strong focus on piercing through enemy columns, though they can also support their allies with healing skills.

Shaman

Into some spooky stuff. Image via Vanillaware.

Weakening enemies is the main ability of the Shaman class, as they can drain an enemy of their PP and restrict their powers. The Shaman can also inflict weakening debuffs on enemies.

Shieldshooter

The Shieldshooter combines a defense shield with a crossbow, making for a long-range class that is also able to defend effectively.

Sniper

The Sniper is the promoted version of the Hunter class, with excellent precision, accuracy, and strong long-range attacks.

Snow Ranger

The Snow Ranger is a strong, powerful attacker that can inflict ice-based debuffs, with abilities such as Glacial Rain which allows you to attack all enemies on the battlefield while inflicting the Freeze debuff and can’t be evaded.

Soldier

Soldiers are well-suited for a back-row position on the battlefield as they have a low level of defense. However, their attacks can pierce columns of enemies. Their attacks also can’t be guarded against by cavalry targets.

Sorceress

The Sorceress is a powerful magical class that can share their magic with allies by imbuing their abilities with additional magic.

Swordfighter

Swordfighters are great at picking out enemies with high evasion thanks to being skilled in critical rates and high initiative.

Swordmaster

The Swordmaster is the promoted class of the Swordfighter, with similar abilities that focus on evasion and dealing critical damage with precision.

Thief

Before you get the Rogue class, you will need to promote the Thief class. Thieves are similar to Rogues in that they can evade attacks with ease and steal enemy PP.

Warlock

A promotion of the Wizard class, the Warlock has powerful magical abilities and can provide magic assists for allied units.

Warrior

Armored enemies such as Hoplites and Fighters are no match for the Warrior class thanks to their anti-armor skills and high physical attack skills.

Werebear

Werebears have low accuracy but high physical attacks and strong defenses, making them a great tank-like class. They are also better suited for nighttime battles.

Werefox

All the Were classes are better suited for battles at night, and the Werefox is no exception. Similar to the Thief and Rogue classes, the Werefox is adept at evasion and initiative while also being able to inflict afflictions on enemies.

Werelion

The Werelion has very high HP and powerful attacks. Keep in mind that this does come with a low level of defense, both physically and magically.

Wereowl

Wereowls are the healers and support of the Were classes. Not only can they regenerate allied units HP, but they can also restore PP.

Werewolf

A howler. Image via Vanillaware.

Much like the Hunter and Sniper classes, Werewolves have incredibly precise and accurate attacks. They also have skills that are particularly strong against enemies that are already weakened.

Witch

Witches are another class that cast their magic on ally abilities to make them stronger, though they are weak to classes that have a high magical defense.

Wizard

The Wizard is the predecessor of the Warlock class, and they have powerful magic attacks that can be a game changer on the battlefield.

Wyvern Knight

How to train your Wyvern. Image via Vanillaware.

Riding atop a Wyvern, the Wyvern Knight can inflict heavy damage, particularly on enemy cavalry and infantry and those weak to aerial attacks.

Wyvern Master

Promoted from the Wyvern Knight, the Wyvern Master can perform abilities such as Fire Breath and Diving Thrust, making for a versatile and fun class to play as.

That’s everything you need to know about the classes in Unicorn Overlord. If we find more classes in our playthrough, we will make sure to update this list.