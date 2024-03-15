How to recruit Gilbert in Unicorn Overlord

As Alain and the Liberation grows stronger, you’ll need more nations to support you. The prince of the warfaring nation of Drakenhold in Unicorn Overlord, Gilbert, makes a fantastic addition to your army’s strength. Let’s make sure we recruit him.

Where do you recruit Gilbert in Unicorn Overlord?

Don’t worry, getting to this part of the map isn’t too tough. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gilbert is recruited at the end of the Heir to the Dragonlands quest in Unicorn Overlord, but only if Alain convinces his brother Ludwig—now under the name Aramis—to talk with him. This quest is the end of a three-part main quest chain that takes you through Drakenhold, from the southwest to the northeast. This quest is quite difficult, and we recommend you have a few units promoted by this point if you want to barrel through.

Before you can even consider getting the crown prince of Drakenhold, you must first talk to Aramis during The General in Black—the same mission you recruit Berengaria. If you do so successfully, you’ll eventually learn that Aramis is Ludwig, Gilbert’s elder brother who ran from the throne.

Once you’ve gotten Aramis on your side, complete the Another Prince quest to unlock the Heir to the Dragonlands. Head up the eastern side of Drakenhold and talk to Gilbert to begin the quest. This will launch you right into a series of cutscenes where you’ll get some juicy details about the sibling drama.

From here, you must Agree to speak with him (Aramis/Ludwig) if you want to eventually unlock Gilbert. This will force Aramis to talk with his brother at the end of Heir to the Dragonlands, reinforcing Gilbert’s confidence and preparing him to join the Liberation. If you click Refuse, Gilbert stays in Drakenhold to watch over the land as its king once the quest is done.

If these two are chatting, you’re in the clear. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Heir to the Dragonlands is a bit of a spike in difficulty if you chose to go to Drakenhold first. As the last mission of the Drakenhold campaign, it features several advanced enemy units types—primarily Great Knights and Vikings—that can carve holes in lower-level squads. However, if you promote units like Fran and Hilda early, your army should be more than a match for them. Bring a wide variety here. While the primary units are your typical Infantry and Cavalry chaff, you’ll have to deal with Hunters and Wizards at times. Gilbert joins you temporarily on this map, though he will keep any levels he gains along the way should you recruit him.

Once you reach the midpoint of the map, we highly recommend having a lower power squad take the Catapult and wreak havoc. Lead your shots well and you can easily get a level or two out of direct hits. Take fights slowly during this climb, as promoted units on Garrisons can be exceptionally durable and require you take some losses to chip down.

Berengaria herself is a tricky boss, so be sure to heal at the central Campfire and Garrisons on the way. Her Magickal Defense is a little bit worse than her Physickal, but you’re almost always going to need to rotate units and use Valor to tip the scales. Gilbert serves you well in this fight with Active Order, granting plus-one AP to a bunch of your units.

Once you’ve liberated the castle, you’ll get your cutscene with Gilbert and Aramis—or Prince Ludwig. If you see that, you’ve done everything right and can add Gilbert to your side. If the scene shows Gilbert talking to an empty thrown about Ludwig, you may need to reset to either get Aramis or say you’ll agree to talk with Aramis.

You’ll also get Berengaria at this point, freshly back from her kidnapping.

Is Gilbert worth getting?

You won’t be seeing this animation too often. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gilbert is a fantastic pseudo-support unit in Unicorn Overlord and a key addition to any squad’s backline who comes pre-promoted. His primary use is Orders, a series of passive and active skills that buff all allies. However, his damage is pitiful and he has very average growths in all stats, including not-so-useful ones like Magickal Attack, so he needs a good squad around him to be of use.

That being said, if you want to do Drakenhold early, Gilbert is a must-get unit. He can be strong on any squad, though he excels in squads with one or more shield users, like Berengaria or Virginia. With a high Initiative stat, he can be extremely handy in granting his team huge boosts to damage and durability before the enemy can even blink.

