How do you Promote a unit in Unicorn Overlord?

In tactical RPGs, keeping your units well-equipped and properly trained can make or break your runs during difficult missions. Promoting units into stronger versions of their class is also key to building your army’s strength, though you won’t have access to this whenever you want in Unicorn Overlord.

Although unit promotion is a feature in Unicorn Overlord, Vanillaware wants to ensure you use and learn about the characters in your army before you jump into powers you will need leading into the mid and late-game battles. This approach means you must travel across Fevrith, completing side quests alongside the story to unlock the ability to promote your units for the more difficult battles against the Zenoiran Empire’s might.

How do you unlock unit promotions in Unicorn Overlord?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unicorn Overlord requires you to raise the Liberation Army’s Renown stat to Rank B before the Promote option becomes available at forts you gain access to across Fevrith. Renown is gained by completing quests, deliveries, and other tasks during your journey—making your progress to unlocking promotions entirely up to how you play the game.

Once you reach Renown Rank B, you can access the Promote option at forts, allowing you to upgrade your existing units to elevated versions of their base class.

You will need Honors, a secondary currency used when expanding your deployments or hiring mercenary units, to perform a promotion. That number varies per class, but unlike games like Fire Emblem, you don’t need to have your unit at a certain level threshold to promote it as long as you have the Honors to pay for the transformation.