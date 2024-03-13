How to recruit Berengaria in Unicorn Overlord

The fierce Warrior Princess Berengaria stands at the front of any good formation in Unicorn Overlord. If you want to succeed in the early, mid, and even late-game, you should get her on your squad and level her up. Let’s start that process as early as possible.

Where to find Berengaria in Unicorn Overlord

A rather apt quest name. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can recruit Berengaria early on in Unicorn Overlord‘s Drakenhold region, during The General in Black quest. You can play her during the last charge of the quest when she joins your army as a solo ally unit. This is the same map where you unlock Primm and Aramis, two capable party members that also join as solo units.

The General in Black is the second major conflict of the Drakenhold Ark. We suggest you tackle this quest around level 10 or 11. From the Cornia/Drakenhold checkpoint, head south until Virginia steps out and tells you about an upcoming encounter. Travis also has a few words to say. It seems he knows who she is—how fortunate for us.

The General in Black is an extensive quest with a few paths to explore. The east is full of Swordfighters, a common enemy in early Drakenhold. Your own Swordfighters, Hunters, and Magic users can be of great use over there. We recommend sending the bulk of your units that way first, since heading east will trigger a rescue attempt. You must protect the young Cleric Primm so she can walk east and talk to the Swordfighter defending the base. Do this and the base is yours without a fight, and you’ll get the Swordfighter as a bonus. Primm, Aramis, and your Swordfighter are all great additions to your party, but not quite who we’re looking for.

They should’ve quite before she became an ally, apparently. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The southernmost fort is our true prize, and you don’t necessarily need Primm and Aramis to get it. Heading close to the southernmost pathway spawns Berengaria as a single unit. She appears fairly close to several clusters of foes, but even on the hardest difficulty, she’ll survive a few fights with them. This is your chance to see what she can do in combat without help.

As long as you clear the quest, Berengaria will join your party. You don’t get any options to execute her, unlike characters like Gammel, since she’s quick to ally with the Liberation.

Berengaria Strengths and Weaknesses

Everyone wants her on their squad. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Berengaria is likely your first truly absurd Axe-Wielding Unit in Unicorn Overlord. Whereas other early Axe units typically have lopsided stats, Berengaria has a strong base and growth in all stats, so she can make a lasting impact. As a Dark Marquess, her ability to drain AP from enemies can readily keep your allies safe, and she has built-in lifesteal which makes her incredibly durable.

Berengaria is an aggressive tank, focused more on debuffing and killing foes rather than jumping in front of allies with a shield. Eye of the Warrior Princess is one of the best start-of-round passives you can add to a party, making a Cleric’s job trivial after an encounter wraps up.

We highly recommend making Berengaria a priority as you explore the early game of Unicorn Overlord. Whichever squad she joins will become significantly more effective at staying alive and clearing out columns.