Unicorn Overlord: Should you execute or free Gammel?

They'd better be sorry.
Published: Mar 7, 2024
Unicorn Overlord: Should You Execute or Free Gammel?
Image via SEGA

In Unicorn Overlord, your calls often impact the storyline and your future options. Throughout the storyline, you’ll get to pick between executing or freeing characters like Gammel, and making such decisions won’t be easy.

I believe in second chances, but when I get to pick between sparing a character’s life or executing them, I also enjoy considering all my options. After all, both options will result in different paths in the Unicorn Overlord journey, and the more profitable one could suddenly convince me to change my values—only while gaming, though.

Unicorn Overlord Gammel choice: Should you execute or free Gammel?

Unicorn Overlord castle on map with fireworks
Your kindness may go a long way. Image via Vanillaware

The best choice is freeing Gammel in Unicorn Overlord because he can be an ally in the future by doing so. If you hand him over to the Town Watch, the game will tell you he’ll be plotting revenge, and I’d much rather have a friend than a vindictive thief coming after me.

Regardless of what you choose, you’ll get a Recruit’s Shortbow, a Beckoning Bell, a Cornia Militia, and recruit Rolf. The only bonus reward for the execution path will be the 10,000 War Funds.

Considering you’ll need all the help you can find further in the Unicorn Overlord story, I figured it would be a wise decision to stack up on my possible allies. However, I’m also interested in eventually doing another playthrough where I’ll be making all the evil choices just to satisfy my curiosity about what harm they can cause in the long run.

Unicorn Overlord is set to release on March 8 and the early adopters will need to pay the game’s full cost. With the summer season ahead of us, Unicorn Overlord could go on a discount, allowing more players to dip their toes into its colorful RPG world.

