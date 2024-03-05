When does Unicorn Overlord release?

Unicorn Overlord, Vanillaware’s new tactical RPG game, is on the way for players to explore, recruit an army, and liberate the nations. A mix of the classic Oger Battle and Fire Emblem, the title is expected to deliver an amazing journey despite the silly name.

The game is being presented as the “rebirth of tactical fantasy RPGs” by Atlus and Vanillaware. This TRPG genre combines roleplaying elements with turn-based or real-time strategy, which means you can form squads and customize the characters’ weapons and armor to go against the enemy’s formation while dealing with resource management.

Normally there isn’t world exploration in TRPGs, but Unicorn Overlord incorporates that element into real-time strategy with an open world map that gives player choice and freedom. As for the roleplaying part, aside from the main story, there are features such as rapport to get conversations from your companions and even marriage.

When does Unicorn Overlord come out?

The battle starts on the overworld map. Image via Atlus and Vanillaware

Unicorn Overlord releases on Friday, March 8 and will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation consoles, and Xbox Series X/S. You can already test the TRPG by playing the five-hour demo on these platforms to decide if you want to buy the full release.

Any progress will be carried over to the main Unicorn Overlord game, so you don’t have to worry about redoing everything, especially since it’s such a long demo. You’ll be able to continue from where you started and keep all your characters and their levelled-up stats if you want, and you can always create a new save if you wish to start over.