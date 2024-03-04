Category:
Unicorn Overlord

Unicorn Overlord price: How much does it cost?

Wallets at the ready.
Antonia Haynes
Published: Mar 4, 2024 10:33 am
A screenshot of a knight on a horse attacking a red soldier with a spear in Unicorn Overlord.
Those looking forward to getting their hands on the upcoming tactical JRPG Unicorn Overlord are likely wondering how much money they will have to part with to own a copy of the game. 

If this is the case for you, keep reading. We’re looking at the different editions of Unicorn Overload to examine how much each costs.

All Unicorn Overlord edition prices

There are three different editions of Unicorn Overlord available, all of which have different price points, so let’s take a look at them. 

Standard Edition

This is the most basic version of the game, and it is available digitally and physically, costing $59.99. The Standard Edition comes with the base game and pre-order content, and will release on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S physically and digitally. The standard version is also getting a PlayStation 4 release, though this is digital only. Unfortunately for Xbox One gamers, Unicorn Overlord isn’t coming to Xbox One.

Monarch Edition

A promotional image for the Monarch Edition of Unicorn Overlord.
The Monarch Edition includes some cool content for only $10 more than the Standard Edition. Image via ATLUS.

The Monarch Edition is only a little pricier than the Standard Edition, setting you back $69.99. It will be released on the same platforms as the Standard Edition, though it is only available digitally. You get some extra content with the Monarch Edition, including a digital art book.

Collector’s Edition

A promotional image for the Collector's Edition of Unicorn Overlord.
Costly, but worth it for collectors. Image via ATLUS.

The top-tier version of Unicorn Overlord is the Collector’s Edition, which is only available as a physical release. It features the most content, including everything you get in the other versions, along with particularly fancy packaging and a card game with 239 cards and 30 to 120 minutes of gameplay. 

As is to be expected with this kind of collector’s item, it is the most expensive edition, setting you back a significant $129.99. You can get this version across all the available platforms except the PlayStation 4.

So, there is everything you need to know about the cost of Unicorn Overlord across the three different editions. If you are a die-hard fan and a collector—and if you can afford it— the Collector’s Edition might be the choice for you. Those looking for a little something extra with the game are sure to be interested in the Monarch Edition, while casual gamers can settle for the Standard Edition and still enjoy some bonus content if they pre-order the game. 

