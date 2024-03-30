Unicorn Overlord features several characters players will encounter and recruit. One of those characters is Nigel, the leader of the Sacred Heart Knights. However, while an important character, you won’t meet him until much later in the game, and you won’t recruit him until later.

Getting the character may prove difficult, but this guide will show you how to recruit him in Unicorn Overlord. Beware, however, as slight spoilers are ahead.

How to recruit Nigel in Unicorn Overlord

Nigel has a formidable unit. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Nigel is first introduced in the quest Bound By Sacred Oath. As the Sacred Heart Knights leader, he’s tasked with stopping Alain and the Liberation Army’s advancement on Burbury and is introduced as an antagonist. However, after his initial defeat and a series of events, his faith in the church is questioned, and he stops his pursuit of Alain.

Nigel then reappears in the quest The Holy March, where players get a glimpse of his unit’s abilities on the battlefield as he temporarily joins to help Alain and the liberation army. Nigel appears about a third of the way into the fight, and players will be able to control him and his unit for a handful of fights until the quest ends. However, players will unfortunately be unable to recruit Nigel until near the very end of the game in the quest Unicorn Overlord. Without spoiling too much, players only need to complete the quest to recruit Nigel.

Nigel is a Dark Marquess with a unit that comprises Featherswords, Featherstaffs, and a Feathershield. As a Dark Marquess, he’s able to damage rows of the enemy team at a time and perform a variety of debuffs.

