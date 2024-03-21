Category:
Unicorn Overlord

How to get Goat Milk in Unicorn Overlord

Yum, calcium.
Image of Yash Nair
Yash Nair
|
Published: Mar 21, 2024 12:52 am
A screenshot of the Unicorn Overlord characters in a town with buildings in tones of green and blue.
Image via SEGA

Goat Milk is not only nutritious and delicious, but it is also essential for progressing in multiple parts of video games—well, in Unicorn Overlord, at least.

That being said, actually acquiring Goat Milk in your journey is not the most straightforward task in the entirety of Unicorn Overlord, and you could probably use some help with that. Luckily for you, that’s where we come in.

How to get Goat Milk in Unicorn Overlord

The player perusing for Goat Biscuits in the Provisoner item store.
Goat Biscuits are the key. Image via Vanillaware

You can get Goat Milk in Unicorn Overlord by feeding goats with Goat Biscuits. You can’t magically conjure Goat Milk from thin air—you’ll need to get acquainted with the goats in question first. 

To summon goats in Albion, your first step is to liberate towns. Once a town is freed, goat herds will gradually emerge in the vicinity. To obtain their milk, you’ll need to treat them with a special delicacy known as Goat Biscuits. The most straightforward method to acquire Goat Biscuits is by completing the Battle for Largion and successfully liberating the town.

You can buy Goat Biscuits at the Provisioner item store in Largion. They offer an unlimited stock of these treats priced at 200G. Since goats typically appear in groups of three outside towns, and many towns demand deliveries of at least three goats, it’s advisable to purchase at least three Goat Biscuits initially. Armed with your Goat Biscuits, head back to any town where goats are wandering nearby. Approach one of the goats and interact with it, then offer it a Goat Biscuit when prompted. The goat will then produce milk for you.

Once you’ve milked the goat, it’ll vanish from the area. However, don’t fret! The herd will reappear after time has passed or if you engage in activities like battles or moving between towns.

Why do you need Goat Milk in Unicorn Overlord?

There’s a reason for all the fuss over Goat Milk in Unicorn Overlord. It’s essential for a couple of reasons—firstly, some towns in Unicorn Overlord will request it as part of their delivery list. If your goal is to liberate and rebuild every town, then having Goat Milk on hand is a must.

Additionally, it plays a role in side quests, particularly those involving the Albion carvings. To access all the carvings, you’ll need to finish the Battle for Citronpool and fulfil the first round of deliveries, which includes three portions of Goat Milk.

