Unicorn Overlord: How to find all the Carvings and complete Carved of Drakenhold Stone

The carvings missions in Unicorn Overlord are quick, easy options to get solid loot after you clear a region. The Carved of Drakenhold Stone mission is no different, offering a powerful axe and loot in return for just finding the right items.

Location of Drakenhold Journal

Every good quest starts with the finding of an ancient journal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First, we need to find the chapel that holds the Journal to unlock Carved of Drakenhold Stone in Unicorn Overlord. You will also need to recruit the witch Yahna before you can begin this questline, as she needs to translate the journal for you. The journal—Faded Journal Four—is in Southeastern Drakenhold, to the west of Nestascheft Town.

If you haven’t already, head to the southwest of Cornia to unlock Yahna through The Ravaged Swamp. This is a relatively low-level quest. Yahna is a capable magic unit, but you don’t need to put any training or promote her before you begin getting Carvings.

Tip: Once Yahna is on your roster she will translate any Journal you find.

Unlike a lot of important sidequest areas in Unicorn Overlord, this particular ruin with the Journal will not actually be marked on your map. You need to investigate the rubble in this spot to trigger a cutscene where Alain and Yahna talk.

All Drakenhold Carvings locations

To complete the Drakenhold Quest, follow the order of the carvings in the journal: Scorpion, Reaper, Cockatrice, and then Wyvern. The locations of these carvings are as follows.

You can get this one fairly early-on, all things considered. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Scorpion: This is a simple walk northwest of Vansberg Town, a country in central Drakenhold. You’ll need to have cleared the Another Prince quest to be able to go far enough north to access this town.

By far, one of the most tedious carvings to get in the whole game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Reaper: This statue is held on the other side of the broken bridge to the north of Ömpalast Town. You’ll need to fork over 30 Dracia Lumber to the woman in front of it if you want access. However, building this bridge gives access to Drakenhold’s black market seller, who has pretty good items for this point in the story. The Reaper is on the Peninsula to the northeast of the bridge. Sadly, a river prevents you from accessing it from the south.

This one’s just a nice stroll through a desert. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cockatrice: This carving is a jaunt to the west of Ganrafeldt Town. You’ll need to complete Beyond the Swirling Sands to gain access to this region, an optional quest south of where you recruit Berengaria. We recommend completing it, as you’ll be able to recruit Gloucester, a powerful Dark Knight.

You’ll basically be done with Drakenhold by this point. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wyvern: This carving is to the east of the country, beyond Schwieger Town. This requires you to first beat Heir to the Dragonlands, the quest where you recruit Gilbert to your team. Thankfully, it has no other conditions.

You can tell you’ve done it right if they begin to glow and Yahna praises you for following the Journal’s directions. Don’t worry if you mess up the order: You’ll just have to try again. Don’t bother beginning this quest until you’ve cleared Heir to the Dragonlands and collected the 30 Dracia Lumber required to build the bridge to the Reaper.

Reward for Carved of Drakenhold Stone

This axe is basically endgame-ready. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The primary reward for Carved of Drakenhold Stone is the Kingsaxe Drakenash, a powerful Axe-type weapon that grants the wearer a plus-five in all stats. It’s a great use of Fevrite since it just boosts the power of its user with no drawbacks. It’s a great choice for an all-rounder axe unit like Berengaria or Fran, depending on your build.

You’ll also receive a handful of War Funds, Honors, and a small chunk of Renown, though that’s far from the Axe’s power level. That being said, this Unicorn Overlord quest is absolutely worth doing for both the axe and the free materials. Everything here is free, after all, requiring no fights or time outside of the content you’ve already done.

