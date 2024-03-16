In Unicorn Overlord, players can rank up their Liberation Army reputation by earning Renown. However, as there are several ways to gain Renown in the game, finding the best and fastest way to get it may be an ordeal.

Recommended Videos

If you’re wondering what is the best and fastest way to do so, read on. This guide will show you the most effective way to earn Renown quickly in Unicorn Overlord.

How to earn Renown in Unicorn Overlord

Ranking up your Renown Rank is really rewarding. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Renown is one of the few progression currencies in Unicorn Overlord. There are several ways to earn Renown in the game. However, the primary way is to complete main and side quests. Each mission ranks you on how well you played, with categories such as how many units were defeated, objectives completed, completion time, and more. The better you do in quests, the more Renown, Gold, and Honors you earn.

How to earn Renown fast in Unicorn Overlord

More fights mean more Renown. Image via Vanillaware

One of the best ways of earning Renown fast is to complete Town Deliveries. To complete Town Deliveries, you must rebuild the towns and cities your unit has liberated thus far in your journey. Some towns will have quests attached to them that you need to complete before you can make deliveries. Each town has a range of one to three deliveries, and after you complete them, you will be rewarded with Stars and Renown.

Perhaps the quickest and most effective way to earn Renown is to constantly engage in combat with your unit. A great way of doing this is to play all of the optional auxiliary battles in the game, which can be fought through the several Siil Trials found throughout the game. These battles can be farmed easily as they are repeatable and give a lot of XP and a decent amount of Renown. If you and your unit are at a good level, completing these quests will be relatively easy, stress-free, and quick.

Gaining Renown will allow your Liberation Army to expand and acquire more units. The higher the rank, the more characters you can deploy in your unit, up to a maximum of five. Renown also allows you to upgrade characters to their advanced classes. Doing this will give your unit more strategic advantages, and battles will become easier.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more