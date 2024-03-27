How to get and use Fevrite in Unicorn Overlord

Unicorn Overlord is chock-full of weapons and shields that get out-scaled in the endgame. However, with some hard-to-get ore, things might change. Let’s find and utilize Fevrite ore so you can play with all sorts of weapons.

How to get Fevrite in Unicorn Overlord

You’re going to be farming for a while, no matter how you get it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fevrite is a kind of ore that improves weapons to their highest quality in Unicorn Overlord. These small ore chunks are rare and scattered across the map. They look like brownish-gray chunks in your inventory.

Fevrite is often a reward for exploration in Unicorn Overlord. Specific quests in Albion and spots on the overworld grant a single Fevrite apiece. In addition, the Coliseum can offer some Fevrite for conquering their challenges and purchasing it with coins.

The most consistent source of Fevrite in Unicorn Overlord is from black markets. At the absurd price of 50,000 gold, you can get this game-changing ore yourself. That price adds up, especially since Albion’s black market is full of extremely potent equipment you may want to scoop up first.

How to use Fevrite in Unicorn Overlord

This was the earliest we could find. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To use Fevrite, you must talk to a Blacksmith in Unicorn Overlord, the earliest being one in central Albion to the west of Oakford Town. You can tell you’ve found one if you see an anvil on the map, and you can fast travel to any you discover. These Blacksmiths take one Fevrite and 50 Honors to convert a weapon or shield into one with higher base stats, making nearly any weapon effective in the late game.

Fevrite doesn’t actually alter much about the weapon other than numbers. Depending on what type of weapon or shield it is, your upgrade provides new base stats without touching any other aspect of the weapon. Here’s the basic rundown of how it works:

If it’s a weapon with either Phys. ATK or Mag. ATK, Fevrite increases the attack type the weapon has to 25. For example, a Zenoiran Knight’s Staff+ has 25 Mag. ATK. while a Steel Axe+ would have 25 Phys. ATK.

This is universal for all weapons and shields, no matter what their original base stats are. That means a puny Iron Spear ends up at the same base stat damage as a Meteorite Lance when upgraded. The price is also universal: upgrading to a Bandit’s Handaxe+ costs the same one Fevrite and 50 Honor as a Kingsaxe Drakenash+.

Skills and sub-effects remain completely untouched. Any bonus initiative, health, or otherwise remains the same from the unupgraded version. Any penalties remain, too, so Dragonbone Weapons can still be used to ensure a character acts later in the fight.

Best weapons and shields for Fevrite in Unicorn Overlord

Weapons with impressive skills and terrible stats can be heavily improved. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since Fevrite evens the playing ground for a lot of weapons, we recommend upgrading weapons and shields with huge upsides in skills and alternative qualities rather than base damage. Usually, this means weapons that grant PP or AP—like Icefall weapons or the Lyrical Wand. But this can also mean weapons or shields with neat bonus effects, like the Parrying Shield’s bonus to damage for counter-attack skills.

Tip: Early game weapons are key All weapons and shields benefit from Fevrite in Unicorn Overlord, with even endgame weapons capping at 24 ATK. So, you’ll always get some benefits from upgrading. However, we can’t express how important it is to keep old weapons around for Fevrite use. They can get a huge power boost from this ore, letting you access some strategies from the early game all over again.

Here are some of our favorite upgradable items, due to good skills or other sub-effects.

All Phantom Knight Weapons

All Dragonbone Weapons

All Kings Weapons (From the Carving quests, like Carved of Drakenhold)

(From the Carving quests, like Carved of Drakenhold) All Icefall Weapons

Dancer’s Delight (Sword)

Runic Sword

Wyvern Razor

Hoarfrost Axe

Rose Knight Axe

Golden Ram Axe

Giant’s Greataxe

Choices, choices. Screenshot by Dot Esports

General’s Pike

Unwavering Spear

Crimson Sarissa

Interrogator’s Bow

Watchman’s Longbow

General’s Longbow

Lyrical Wand

Dustbound Staff

Mother Laelia’s Staff

Blessed Roundshield

Parrying Shield

Thorn Greatshield

Zenoiran Knight’s Greatshield

